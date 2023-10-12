Here’s how you can pre-order Apple’s iPhone 15

Filipinos can now get themselves on the wait list for Apple’s most-coveted smartphone yet — the iPhone 15.

Apple Premium Reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) has opened pre-orders for the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series which includes the following variants:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 series was launched in the United States last September.

The latest of Apple’s smartphone features a new design with a durable, color-infused back glass and a new contoured edge.

The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier for users to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance.

The tech giant said the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have two high-performance cores that use 20% less power and four high-efficiency cores.

The 6-core CPU in the latest smartphone is faster than the previous generation, making it capable of handling intensive tasks easily while delivering extraordinary battery life.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus’ 5-core GPU has 50 percent more memory bandwidth for smooth graphics when streaming videos and playing games.

For the units of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple said they are powered by A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip.

A17 Pro brings improvements to the entire chip, including the biggest GPU redesign in Apple’s history.

The new CPU is up to 10% faster with microarchitectural and design improvements and the Neural Engine is up to two times faster, powering features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone Pro Max models can also create next-generation portraits that feature sharper detail, more vivid colors, and better low-light performance.

PMC said that Filipinos can get their hands on Apple’s latest smartphone through pre-order. They can do this in four ways:

Go to Power Mac Center and The Loop branches available nationwide.

Visit PMC’s official website.

Go to The Loop by Power Mac Center in the Lazada platform.

Visit the Power Mac Center Store in the SM Malls Online app.

Online and app pre-orders start on October 12, at 12:01 a.m.

A full payment is required for those who opt to pre-order online.

Meanwhile, in-store pre-orders start on October 12, during mall hours.

Customers who choose the in-store option can pay the full amount or place a security deposit of at least P10,000 from the day of the pre-order.

PMC said that customers who will pre-order the latest Apple smartphone can enjoy the following offers for every iPhone 15 purchase:

Up to 30% discount on select AirPods

10% discount on Apple iPhone cases

Up to 15% discount on all Beats by Dr. Dre products

Up to 30% off on premium accessories from partner brands such as Adam Elements, Anker, Before Anything Else, Belkin, Energea, Laut, JTLegend, PanzerGlass, SwitchEasy and ZAGG

Also, in true PMC fashion, customers are invited to celebrate the arrival of the iPhone 15 series from October 19, 9 p.m. to October 20, 12 midnight.

The arrival occurs simultaneously in five locations — the Apple Premium Partner stores in Greenbelt 3, SM Mall of Asia, Festival Mall Alabang, Eastwood Mall and The Loop in Bonifacio High Street.

PMC is likewise bringing the iPhone 15 experience closer to Pinoys Apple fans by holding pocket events from October 20 to 22 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu and SM City Davao, and from October 23 to 26 at Power Plant Mall.