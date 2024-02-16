Review: Affordable but power-packed Huawei MatePad 11.5-inch PaperMatte

For work, we need a device that is powerful enough to accomplish daunting tasks but light enough to be carried anywhere without having to break our backs.

Interaksyon tried out the Huawei MatePad 11.5″ PaperMatte Edition which we found as the perfect tool for professionals who are looking for a budget-friendly laptop alternative.

Paperless experience

Unlike most laptops or even tablets, this line of product from tech giant Huawei uses an anti-fatigue PaperMatte display that reduces stress for our eyes when using for extended hours.

Whether it be for working on tedious tasks, reading text-heavy materials, or leisure reading our favorite comic books, the reduced glare from the screen truly gave us comfort.

However, this feature is not only for reading as the paper-like texture of the screen allows the Huawei M-Pen to glide seamlessly in its surface. This gave us a writing experience that is close to writing with a real pen and paper.

On top of these, the 11.5-inch screen runs at 120hz with 2.2k resolution which is impressive for it’s price-point.

Premium look, feel

Weighing only 499 grams and only 6.85mm thick, the Huawei MatePad is certainly easy to handle but it does not feel cheap. It is made of aluminum alloy giving the user the premium feeling.

For us, it is the perfect companion of stylish and tech-savvy individuals.

Performance, other features

Meanwhile, performance-wise, we tried editing photos coming from professional cameras with huge file sizes. It was a breeze with the Huawei MatePad because it packs an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 processor with 8gb of RAM, even outpowering some laptops we’ve tried before.

The device also has 256 gigabytes of storage which we found helpful as we love storing precious photos and videos.

With its immersive display, fatigue-reducing screen, and impressive power, this device is also perfect for creatives who are on the go.

We also loved how it comes with great battery life. The Huawei MatePad has a 7,700 mAh battery which supports up to more than ten hours of video playback on a full charge allowing the us to work, study, or even play literally the entire day.

For connectivity, we did not have a hard time as it comes with a dual band Wi-Fi 6 supporting 2.4 and 5.0 ghz connections. The Huawei MatePad also packs a base-station-array antenna that boost its signal strength by 30% when the device is held horizontally.

Aside from these, the tablet runs on HarmonyOS 3.1 that comes with the Huawei App Gallery.

The user will be needing the third party app Gbox to install Google applications that also comes pre-installed in the device. Huawei Notes and PC-Level WPS have new updates. These include multi-device cloud synchronization, multi-person collaboration, and SuperHub functionality, allowing us to drag pictures and text to WPS and continue editing, making the experience more convenient.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5″ PaperMatte edition is available in the Philippine market for only P24,999. This can be ordered online through the following sites:

It comes with a bundle of freebies worth up to P18,996. These include a Detachable Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard, Huawei M-Pencil 2nd Gen, PC-Level WPS Office, and a one-year premium subscription to VIU. — EC Toledo