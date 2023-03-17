Tech lately: AMD-powered laptops fresh off the market this March

Lenovo Philippines released AMD-powered laptops which are catered to different works and lifestyles.

Francis Judan, Lenovo Philippine’s business development manager, said that decision to shift to an AMD processor is a response to the growing demand for this type of CPU during the COVID-19 pandemic when work setup mostly shifted online.

Most Lenovo laptops used to be powered by Intel processors.

“In the dawn of the pandemic period, nakita natin that majority of the Gen Z are now requesting for this type of device,” Judan said on Thursday during the tech firm’s product launch.

“Lenovo will continue to push the boundaries, make changes, and work with close partners like AMD to deliver innovative and more secure products that are designed to exceed the needs of customers, current and future,” Lenovo Philippines product lead for ThinkPad and ThinkBook Ferdie Fetros said.

Here are some of the latest laptops from Lenovo which carries the AMD processor:

ThinkBook 15 Gen 5

The ThinkBook 15 Gen 5 is ideal for students, teachers and members of the workforce who frequently use online video-communication platforms, as this laptop is equipped with AI features that reduce ambient noise.

It also has AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics which makes digital work smooth. The suggested retail price of this laptop is P30,999.

ThinkPad P16s Gen 1

Powered by an AMD Ryzen Pro processor, the ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 is suited for engineers and other professionals whose work requires the use of applications like AutoCAD, Revit, and SolidWorks.

This product, being sold at P57,999, has a fingerprint reader, full numeric keyboard, wider touchpad and all-day battery capacity.

ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1

Keeping multiple tabs and several applications at the same time makes a laptop slower or worse crash. With ThinkPad Z13 Gen 1’s AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6860Z processor, this situation could be prevented.

“The processor is optimized to deliver seamless audio and video performance, maximize responsiveness, and deliver incredible battery life in applications,” Lenovo said.

The ThinkPad Z13 also boasts its aluminum materials in arctic grey, black, and bronze are 100% recycled. This laptop costs P74,999.

ThinkPad Z16 Gen 1

If you are looking for a larger laptop, Lenovo offers the 16-inch ThinkPad Z16 Gen 1. Its narrow bezel design allows over 92% scree-to-body ratio, ideal for creating content or gaming.

This is also powered by AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

Both ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 Gen 1 also features more sustainable materials such as recycled aluminum, or recycled black vegan leather.

This laptop also has security features powered by AMD which ensures the safety of files. This laptop costs P105,999.