Lenovo listed in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

For the fourth consecutive year this 2023, global technology powerhouse Lenovo has been included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index(GEI).

The tech company shared this news amid the International Women’s Month.

The Bloomberg Gender-Equity Index framework keeps track of the progress of 418 companies in 11 sectors and in 45 countries in terms of women empowerment and equality in the workplace.

The tech firm scored well in the five pillars used to rate the companies measured in the index with its Philippines office having one of the highest gender equality ratios across Asia.

Currently, at least 63% of its executive leadership team is comprised of women.

Among them is Anna Abola, commercial marketing manager at Lenovo Philippines.

Abola, who has has three decades of marketing experience, said she is honored to be a part of a team that values diversity and empowers both men and women to contribute to its mission of “bringing smart technology to all.”

She stressed how having diverse workforce is an advantage for a tech company as they give diverse perspective.

Numbers show that women remain underrepresented in the male-dominated industry like tech.

“A more diverse workplace has really encouraged us to look at things and approach them in different ways. This has been essential for Lenovo and our commitment to effectively respond to customer needs. Bringing these lived experiences together creates an impact on the business and culture of the company,” Abola said.

Given the continued lack of diversity in the industry, Lenovo vowed to challenge the stereotypes and achieve parity by fostering an inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and building diverse systems through increased accountability and training.

It also said that it is committed to increase female representation.

In 2022, Lenovo released a report titled “Environmental, Social and Governance Report,” that tackles the diversity and inclusive efforts of the global tech service provider.

“I’m pleased to announce a step forward in Lenovo’s advocacy for women as we commit to the United Nation’s Women’s Empowerment Principles to further promote gender equality in our organization, marketplace and communities,” Yang Yuanqing chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lenovo Group Limited.

“This platform for change guides companies to commit to gender equality by investing in and supporting women’s leadership and decision-making and supports the gender equality dimensions of the 2030 agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he added. —Rosette Adel