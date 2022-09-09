Rundown: New tech laptops to aid hybrid work in ‘new normal’

A global technology brand seeks to empower the creativity and imagination of its patrons through its new premium devices.

Lenovo is set to release the latest generation of laptops for its Yoga line that offers flexibility and power for the consumers’ adaptation to a hybrid work setup, where one can work anywhere.

The Lenovo Yoga 2022 lineup comprises the following devices:

Yoga 9i

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

Michael Ngan, general manager of Lenovo Philippines, stated that these devices were created with the people’s hybrid lifestyle in mind.

“Hybrid life is the new norm that’s inspired the development of this new generation of Lenovo Yoga devices,” Ngan said.

“Our goal is to empower more people to ‘just be you’ – to consume, create, and collaborate on their own terms,” he added.

A hybrid or work-from-home setup at work and even in schools was considered to be the “new normal” amid the still raging COVID-19 pandemic.

There has been a public clamor to retain this arrangement for business entities and the government this year instead of completely returning to their workplaces.

Ngan further stated that Lenovo’s new laptops are engineered to aid the user’s productivity and still get them to relax at the same time.

“We’ve designed and engineered the new Yoga PCs with smarter features and an even more premium user experience to help people pursue their ambitions, relax, and get things done in their own way,” he said.

Here are the specifications of each Yoga 2022 laptop:

Yoga 9i

This model is considered to be the pioneer in 2-in-1 convertible laptops where users can flip and fold from work to play at any time.

Designed with a comfort-edge design of the thin and light 15.25mm thin chassis, and rounded smooth contours

Powered with up to the 12th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor, up to 16GB LPDDR5 of memory and 1TB SSD PCIE Gen 4 for storage

Has a 14-inch display, 16:10 aspect ratio

Installed with the Bowers & Wilkins rotating sound bar system

It is available in a minimalist, oatmeal color.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

This 13-inch model is said to be ideal to have for the hybrid work environment whether at home or in a remote place.

Powered with up to the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 1260P Processor

Weighs 960g (0.44lbs) only for ease in mobility and a chassis as thin as 14.8mm (0.58 in)

Paired with the 3-inch 2.5k PureSight Display featuring an ultra-smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio

Equipped with up to 16GB of Memory and 1TB PCIE SSD

Contains the following amenities—the Electronic Camera Shutter, Dual Microphones, Dolby Atmos Audio, Harman speakers and an edge-to-edge keyboard with a larger trackpad

Each Yoga Slim 7i is available in the two-tone color of Moon White and Cloud Grey. Its price starts at P77,995.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X

Lenovo crafted this 14.5-inch device for creators to use and create fresh and creative content from any part of the world.

Powered by the latest Intel Core i7-12700H processors

Boasts of up to 32GB of LPDDR5 Ram and 1TB PCIE SDD

Equipped with a 5-inch 3K (3072 x 1920) Lenovo PureSight display with 120Hz refresh rate, and accurate color palette, the device produces richer hues for true-to-life visuals

Weighs less than 1.6kg (3.5 lbs) for ease in mobility

It is available in dark teal.

Several brands have also previously released smartphones, tablets and laptops that promote the hybrid setup and everyday use to their patrons.

These brands include Oppo and Fujitsu.

