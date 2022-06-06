Tech lately: Newly launched gadgets for gaming, hybrid work and everyday use

Several tech brands recently launched their latest devices in the Philippines.

Here are some gadgets for gaming, hybrid work and daily use freshly released on the market:

Lenovo

Among the tech brands that launched its new devices is Lenovo which opened a broad range of entertainment and battle-ready attributes with its savage gaming laptops.

Gamers can look forward to the new Lenovo Legion Gen 7 line-up which includes the Legion 5i and 5i Pro, Legion 7i, Legion Slim 7i, Legion Tower 7i, and IdeaPad Gaming 3i.

Legion 5i

This 15-inch laptop is built for players who are not just excelling in their games but also in their studies or work. It offers intense speed for high-performance gaming with a 12th Gen Intel Core-17-127000 processor and the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 140W maximum TGP. It likewise has a flexible display and full-spectrum visuals with Dolby Vision with 100% RGB color accuracy.

Since it is built for all-arounder users, it is also equipped with an improved stealth cooling system and is portable with its all-new-metal chassis.

The laptop comes in Storm Grey color with a choice of 4-Zone RGB or white backlighting via the new Legion Spectrum RGB Lighting solution built into the Legion TrueStrike keyboard.

Legion 5i Pro

This e-sports-centric device is the world’s first 16-inch laptop series with a QHD+ up to 240Hz adaptive refresh rate gaming display to help gamers rise in ranks and gameplay.

It is engineered to handle full-powered graphics with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H processor and is equipped with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 150W maximum TGP.

For the picture quality, it features a 2960 x 1600 IPS display in 16:10 format with 100% sRGB color gamut and is powered by Dolby Vision.

Gamers are also treated to an expanded bandwidth from 4800Mhz DDR5 memory and up to 1TB PCle SSD (Gen4)​ of storage; 80Whr battery capacity with Super Rapid Charge to go from zero to 80% battery life in just 30 minutes of charging.

Like Legion 51, it has an improved cooling system that includes an updated fan system, larger exhaust area, and improved penta heat pipe layout that efficiently ushers air to lower skin temperatures.

Also available in Storm Grey, this laptop has a durable body that is thinner than the previous generation.

Legion 7i and Legion Slim 7i

The two laptops are designed for gamers who are looking for devises with minimalist design, thin and lightweight body.

The two are the world’s first 16” WQHD+ Mini LED display on a gaming laptop.

The Legion 7 series laptops are crafted with long battery life and whisper-quiet artificial intelligence (A.I.) tuned thermals are purpose-built for those who want performance and mobility.

Legion 7i packs can cater to those who demand high performance in their game time as it is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti with ample storage of up to2TB SSD Gen4 and up to 32GB DDR5 of memory.

On the other hand, the Legion Slim 7i is the brand’s thinnest and lightest 16-inch gaming laptop. It is packed with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics and storage of up to 1TB SSD Gen4, and up to 24GB DDR5 of memory.

Legion 7i is available in Storm Grey color while the slim version is available in Onyx Grey.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Those who are into intense gaming marathons may choose this device powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K processor, paired up with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti LHR for ultrafast frame rates at over 4K resolutions.

Built for long hours of system performance at an affordable price point, this laptop is also equipped with a storage capacity of up to 2TB SSD Gen 4 with 32GB DDR5 of memory.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

The new IdeaPad Gaming 3i comes in two variants, a 15.6-inch model and an all-new 16-inch laptop, both sporting speakers engineered with Dolby Audio and 165Hz refresh rate

Gamers have the option to choose between the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and i5 H-Series processors as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or a NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050Ti for their gaming experience.

The two laptops are available in Onyx Grey.

All Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops will come with a free Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 Lifetime License

Lenovo Philippines’ Product Manager, Tristan Gonzales said the Legion Game devices will include a three-year accidental damage protection and three-year Legion Ultimate Support (LUS) as a standard warranty.

Gonzales explained that the warranty support for both Legion and IdeaGamePad gaming laptops covers 36-month onsite support locally and 36 months for international care. However, he said the main difference is that the technicians at LUS are also gamers.

“The technicians they will talk to are knowledgeable about game-specific questions. It’s a very gamer-centric warranty specifically crafted for Legion devices,” he said during the launch last May 17.

Fujitsu

LIFEBOOKS

With employees and offices shifting to a hybrid work lifestyle, Fujitsu introduced a brand-new notebook portfolio.

It updated the range spearheaded by the lightweight LIFEBOOK E5 Series that’s slimmer, lighter and more stylish to meet the demands of a hybrid-work setup.

It boasts the ultra-light magnesium casing, just 19.9mm for the 14” version and 20.1mm for the 15”, in comparison to the previous generation’s 23.9mm. The notebooks can also keep up with high-quality work as it is powered by, 12th generation Intel Core processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics.

Lifebook users may choose from high-performing Intel or AMD processors AMD Ryzen™ 5000U Series processors and AMD Radeon™ graphics. Both variants still come with ample 64GB DDR4 (2x DIMM) memory.

To enable worry-free all-day runtime, Fujitsu also increased its battery capacity. Users also have connectivity options for every environment onboard from Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 to 5G/4G/LTE WWAN networks.

To ensure the privacy of its users, it is equipped with biometric access options including IR Hello Cam, and fingerprint recognition or Fujitsu’s PalmSecure palm vein biometric security. The notebooks also offer a privacy camera shutter.

According to the tech brand, an ePrivacy filter shields content from prying eyes and is also available for selected models.

Fujitsu also introduces new ultra-light mobile thin client versions, targeting industries using centralized or cloud-based user scenarios with optimized local compute power, such as financial services, healthcare, home office and all XaaS scenarios. The mobile thin client models are LIFEBOOK E5412 and E5512, They share the same new-look design and use the same port replicator as all other models in the line-up.

Aside from the new LIFEBOOK E5x12, Fujitsu is introducing the latest generation of its ultra-mobile and highly secure LIFEBOOK U7x12 Series of notebooks, the high-end LIFEBOOK U9312, and its tablet counterpart, the LIFEBOOK U9312X. All are powered by the latest, 12th generation Intel Core processors.

Rüdiger Landto, senior director Global CCD Business at Fujitsu, comments said these notebooks are designed to keep up with the demands of the hybrid work.

“Hybrid workstyles are here to stay, so our latest LIFEBOOK E5 models are designed for style, portability and excellent performance at home, for the office, or on the go. The whole range of LIFEBOOK models standardizes the inclusion of enterprise-class security features to make logging in easy while keeping data secure. What’s more, they are available at a very competitive price,” he said.

Oppo

Find X5 Pro

Smart device brand Oppo last May 19 launched its state-of-of-the-art flagship Find X5 Pro in the Philippines.

The high-end device boasts cutting-edge camera innovations with Marisilicon X that empowers users’ night time recording as it has dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit.

The smartphone brand said MariSilicon X is built with the latest AI computing power.

The feature that leverage’s AI reduction algorithm per frame and pixel improves the night video resolution and enables the 4K Ultra Night Video for the first time on an Android Device.

The Find X5 Pro packs wide and ultra-wide rear cameras that feature Sony’s advanced 50MP IMX766 flagship sensors, promising the best imaging quality for both stills and videos.

The MariSilicon X also supports the front camera and vows to deliver selfies with on-point color reproduction despite having low light.

It is complemented by the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, providing moments with on-point and natural colors.

Hasselblad camera for Mobile allows its users to take cinematic panoramas and vintage-like photos with its XPan mode while providing users with a one-of-a-kind experience with its UI and iconic leaf shutter sound.

The smartphone, available in sleek White and Glaze Black colors, is also equipped with ultra-fast 5G connectivity, and incredible SUPERVOOC flash-charging technology.

Aside from its camera features, the flagship smartphone is powered by the latest-generation, multicore Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and Google’s Android 12 operating system, enabling it to handle the most demanding games and applications.

Its 5000 mAh dual-cell battery, 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging and a 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging technology feature enables users to charge from close to empty to 50% in 12 minutes and 100% in 47 minutes, respectively.

“OPPO has always placed innovation at its heart to provide its users with exceptional devices that perfectly fit their everyday lives. The OPPO Find X5 Pro is built with the finest technology and self-developed innovations to ensure the best in our flagship series. May this device indeed empower life’s every moment,” Chiqui Tapawan, head of marketing communications of OPPO Philippines.

A96

In the same month, Oppo also introduced in the country its most powerful A-Series yet, the Oppo A96.

The smartphone made for mobile gamers is equipped with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 5000 mAh battery, and 33W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging technology.

It is packed with ColorOS 11.1, 6.59-inch 90Hz Color-Rich Punch-Hole Display;1080×2412 (FHD+), supported by OPPO’s adaptive refresh rate technology to enable the best viewing experience.

A96 also leverages a side fingerprint Unlock to increase convenience in unlocking the device and a 3D Thin Center Frame to provide a slimmer and premium look and feel.

“Mobile gamers always want the best possible experience whenever they play. As we launch the Designed to be Powerful OPPO A96, we deliver Filipinos with a value-for-money device that exhibits powerful performance for their gaming and even productivity. We are looking forward to further innovating our A-Series line to meet the needs of mobile gamers,” Tapawan said.

The smartphone is available in Starry Black and pearl Pink. It is integrated with the OPPO Glow Design to deliver a striking and smooth device that is scratch, fingerprint, and dirt-proof.

—Rosette Adel