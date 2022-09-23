Review: ‘Small but terrible?’ What makes us wow over Fujitsu UH-X

If you are looking for a high-functioning laptop that you could carry anywhere, Fujitsu’s premium ultra-light UH-X could be the one for you.

Weighing only 878 grams, it is dubbed the “world’s lightest laptop” in 2021.

It is, however, more than its lightweight built.

UH-X underwent a major uplift with its Intel 10-core processor compatible with Intel Evo. It flaunts a premium IGZO* panel, AI Noise canceling and an all-day battery, among others.

Unboxing

Consumers of UH-X will be greeted by a sleek black box bearing the Fujitsu logo and Mt. Fuji icon because the laptop is manufactured in Fujitsu’s factory in Japan.

The laptop’s development to design is made in Japan by TAKUMI(匠).

Inside the box, it is packed with the laptop unit along with the AC adapter and cable. It also comes with a gray laptop sleeve.

Design

Apart from UH-X being lightweight, we love how it carries a simple but sleek design. The laptop is available in two colors, dignified black and silver weight. Both of which come in matte finish.

We like the dignified black version more because of its untainted color that blends well with any environment. It is perfect for our minimalist preference. However, since it comes in a matte finish, one must avoid using it with greasy hands as it may leave mark on the matte surface.

Meanwhile, the laptop also packs a keyboard with an ergonomic design of a slightly concave shape for a more comfortable typing experience. The keyboard offers 1.5 mm strokes and 19 mm pitch.

The spherical or cylindrical keycaps, slanted toward the LCD, were soft enough and naturally align with the fingers making typing more comfortable and accurate.

We also have no complaints about the smooth and responsive multi-gesture touchpad and the integrated mouse button.

Durability

Fujitsu said the laptop complies with U.S. Defense’s Procurement Standards (MIL-STD -810 H). It can safely be used in a diverse environment, whether in extremely high or low temperatures.

Furthermore, despite being ultrathin, its durability has been tested.

The brand said its top panel is subjected to a pressure test of approximately 200 kgf and a vertical drop test of approximately 76 cm from the bottom when the LCD was closed and the main unit was started up.

Performance

Equipped with the 12th Generation Intel® Evo™ platform, the performance of UH-X is commendable.

It is supported by 64Wh battery that offers a long battery life of 12.3 hours.

We tried using it for light gaming, streaming (around three episodes of a series), and work and the battery still lasted a day.

Moreover, you don’t have to worry about battery life as it charges swiftly at 50% in 30 minutes.

In terms of connectivity, on the other hand, it is Wi-Fi6 capable and has Bluetooth® v5.

UH-X also has a rich interface. On the left, there are 2 Thunderbolt™ 4. It carries the following interface:

Anti-theft lock

USB Type-C

HDMI

USB Type-A

Audio

SD Card

It also comes with a wired LAN port that helps improve network connectivity.

UH-X furthermore, easily connects Bluetooth devices making the experience of using mouse, earbuds or other wireless devices easier.

Meanwhile, the non-touch laptop has 13.3″ Full HD, anti-glare display with LED backlight providing crisp graphics and a view that’s easier on the eyes.

Here’s a look at the screen display:

1 of 2

Other features

Camera with privacy shutter

UH-X is equipped with a decent HD camera. Images could still be grainy at times but they are clear enough for video conference calls.

It also boasts a camera with a privacy shutter which works when the camera is not in use. You can close it with the shutter button to prevent your webcam from sharing videos and images by accident.

Fingerprint sensor

Another UH-X’s privacy feature is the power button that comes with a fingerprint sensor. It likewise supports Windows Hello. Pressing the power button will enable fingerprint authentication, then you can sign in while wearing a mask on the go.

AI Noise Canceling and Waves MaxxAudio + 3D

Lastly, UH-X proves that it is built for a hybrid lifestyle. It has an AI engine that eliminates noise in the background which is useful for online meetings and classes.

Additionally, it is equipped with Waves MaxxBass ® which provides bass sounds.

Fuitsu said that you may use the app automatically to switch from music, movies and voice to the best mode. It also supports 3D audio playback when connected to headphones, so you can hear any sound source in 3D. These features also make your hybrid working setup better.

Overall, we recommend Fujitsu’s lightweight UH-X because it has everything we need in its tiny built. It is indeed small but terrible and capable of big functions. Its specs, durability and portability are laudable and the sleek design is just a bonus. This is perfect for individuals on the go who are working or studying anytime and anywhere.

The UH-X series is exclusively available at Complink, Gigahertz, Silicon Valley with a suggested retail price of P74,995 (i7 model), and P64,995 (i5 model). It comes with 3 years warranty on parts and one year on the battery. Other information on service centers can be viewed here.