First in line for authorized sale of iPhone 15 in Philippines bares selling old model to buy new one

The first Filipino to have brought the iPhone 15 in the midnight launch of the Power Mac Center in Makati sold the previous iPhone he had camped out for last year to buy the latest one.

Reports said that Joey Reyes was the first in the line of customers who wanted to have first dibs on Apple’s latest smartphone as PMC unveiled it at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, October 20 at Greenbelt 3.

Reyes said that he began queuing as early as Monday, October 16.

In another report, he said he flew from Cebu to attend the much-anticipated midnight launch of the iPhone 15.

According to ABS-CBN reporter Anna Cerezo, Reyes said spending his hard-earned money on the smartphone was worth it since he sees the latest model as an investment.

Another report said that he sold his iPhone 14 to buy this year’s edition.

First iPhone 14 owner

Reyes previously made headlines when he camped out to be first in line to buy the iPhone 14. He queued for about 41 hours in total, from Wednesday to Friday midnight.

At that time, he said that it was his dream to own an iPhone.

In order to save for the iPhone 14, Reyes said he did everything he could to limit his spending.

This included asking for food from his workmates and hitching a ride to work. He also said some of his friends chipped in to help him.

Reyes was also the first customer to avail of the iPhone 11 in the same PMC branch in 2019.

Apple’s latest smartphone

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 features a new design with a durable, color-infused back glass and a new contoured edge.

The iPhone 15 lineup also introduces the next generation of portraits, making it easier for users to capture portraits with great detail and low-light performance.

The tech giant said the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have two high-performance cores that use 20% less power and four high-efficiency cores.

The 6-core CPU in the latest smartphone is faster than the previous generation, making it capable of handling intensive tasks easily while delivering extraordinary battery life.

Apple also said that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus’ 5-core GPU has 50 percent more memory bandwidth for smooth graphics when streaming videos and playing games.

For the units of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, they are powered by A17 Pro, the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip.

Apple said the A17 Pro brings improvements to the entire chip, including the biggest GPU redesign in Apple’s history.

Based on its website, the iPhone 15 starts at P56,990, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at P63,990.

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro starts at P70,990, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at P84,990.