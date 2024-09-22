Tech lately: Gadget releases, deals to kick off the ‘ber’ months

As the ‘ber’ months rolled in, early Christmas shopping is just around the corner.

Discover the latest gadgets from innovative smartphones to enticing deals that will make ideal gifts as we gear up for the upcoming festive season.

Here is the list of gadgets and deals to look out for this month.

Samsung

Galaxy A06

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A06 in the Philippines, starting at P5,790 with exclusive deals valued up to P2,690.

Its newest entry-level offering, measuring just 8mm, comes in Blue Black and Light Blue.

Key features include a side fingerprint sensor for quick access, Samsung Knox Vault for enhanced security, and a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera.

Powered by a MediaTek G85 processor and a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A06 supports multitasking and long-lasting performance. Its 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD screen delivers vibrant visuals for gaming and streaming.

Customers can save P1,000 with a J Series trade-in, an extra P500 for Samsung Members, and receive a free Travel Adapter worth P1,190. Samsung offers up to 20% off Galaxy Buds3 and 10% off Galaxy Watch Ultra and Watch7 with the Galaxy A06 until September 30, 2024.

Galaxy Z Fold6

This month, Samsung also introduced new and improved productivity Galaxy AI features.

“The Galaxy foldable made a powerful comeback with the Galaxy Z Fold6 that came with durability updates and new Galaxy AI features optimized to make the best use of the foldable form – making it your ultimate productivity companion to help you get things done more efficiently,” it said.

Galaxy Z Fold6 is said to be the most portable “Fold” ever as it is the lightest and thinnest fold yet. It measures 5.66mm from top to bottom of the glass when unfolded. It is also designed to withstand long hours of use while running smoothly with its powerful processor, the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3.

The foldable phone has an enhanced Armor Aluminum 2 and Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 and an IP48 water resistance rating.

Samsung is also offering trade-in-offers value when you trade in your old device for the Galaxy Z Fold6. You can also get a free Galaxy Watch6 Classic when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold6 this month or complete your new era with the Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra at 30% off when you bundle any one of these wearables with the new foldables. These offers are available until September 30.

Garmin

Garmin has unveiled the Approach Z30 laser range finder, the newest enhancement to its golf ecosystem.

The Garmin Approach Z30 laser range finder, priced at Php 25,490, features the new Range Relay function, which transmits ranged distances to compatible Garmin smartwatches or the Garmin Golf app.

With 6x magnification and IPX7 waterproofing, it offers distance readings up to 400 yards, a six-times magnification viewfinder, and a vibration alert when it locks onto the pin.

Garmin Approach Z30 specs:

Distance measurement: View distances from the pin and to the front and back of the green.

PlaysLike distance: Adjusts yardage for elevation changes; pairs with compatible devices for air density adjustments.

Garmin golf ecosystem: Compatible with Garmin Golf App and smartwatches like Approach S70, S62, S42, fēnix® 7 series, epix® (Gen 2) series, MARQ® (Gen 2) collection, and more.

Tournament mode: External indicator light confirms device compliance with tournament rules.

Magnetic mount: Includes magnetic mount for golf carts and a carrying case with a carabiner for easy transport.

Find my Garmin: Use the Garmin Golf app to locate the device if misplaced.

Huawei

Mate XT Ultimate Design

Huawei has released its Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, its first-ever triple-screen foldable phone, redefining the limits of foldable technology.

It has an advanced hinge system to enable inward and outward folds and a flexible screen that adapts between single, dual, and triple screen modes.

The device features a symmetric Star diamond design and a shimmering surface.

Watch GT 5 Series, MatePad Pro 12.2”

The tech brand last September 19 also unveiled its latest line of groundbreaking tech innovations at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch in Barcelona, Spain. The new range includes state-of-the-art smartwatches that redefine fitness and a lineup of cutting-edge tablets that go beyond traditional PC experiences.

At the keynote launch, it introduced the Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, featuring the innovative Huawei TruSense System, along with the Huawei Ultimate, which boasts advanced golf course capabilities and an improved Expedition Mode. Additionally, they showcased the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2”, equipped with the world’s leading dual OLED Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display.

The brand offers an exclusive preview of their latest products from September 26 to October 3.

Meanwhile the pre-order period for these products starts on September 26.

Those who avail of the early bird promo from September 20 to October 3 on Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok, or the Huawei Experience Store can also get up to P5,000 discount.

Oppo

Pad Neo

The smart device brand Oppo is also offering a new tablet. Pad Neo features a 11.4” 2.4K ReadFit Screen with a 7:5 aspect ratio, designed for optimal eye comfort through hardware-level low blue light and smart color temperature adjustments.

The tablet is equipped with quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos and a Hi-Res Audio support for an enhanced listening experience.

Powered by an 8,000mAh battery, the tablet offers up to 14.5 hours of YouTube playback, including an Auto Connect feature for seamless syncing with the OPPO Reno12 Series 5G. Its cross-device functionalities, such as App Relay, Content Sync and display mirroring, that enhance productivity.

The tablet is available for P15,999 for the WiFi model and P17,999 for LTE.

Spare Parts Sale

Smart device brand Oppo is also holding a Spare Parts Sale where patrons score significant price drops on mobile repairs. This covers huge discounts on screen replacements and motherboards for select Reno and A Series devices, until supplies last.

Customers can avail of the promo in the following service centers and drop-off points nationwide for both on-site and send-in repairs:

SM Masinag OPPO Service Center

SM Manila OPPO Service Center

SM North EDSA OPPO Service Center

SM City Cebu OPPO Service Center

SM Gensan OPPO Service Center

SM City Cavite OPPO Service Center

Davao OPPO Service Center

Baguio OPPO Service Center

Pampanga OPPO Service Center

Iloilo OPPO Service Center

CDO OPPO Service Center

Legazpi OPPO Service Center

Palawan OPPO Service Point

Lucena OPPO Service Center

Bulacan OPPO Service Center

Vigan OPPO Service Point

Zamboanga OPPO Service Point

Novaliches OPPO Service Center

Tacloban OPPO Service Center

Lipa OPPO Service Center

Nueva Ecija OPPO Service Center

Citymall Laguna OPPO Service Center

Robinson Santiago OPPO Service Center

Robinson Tuguegarao OPPO Service Center

Eton Ortigas OPPO Service Center

Ayala Malls Bacolod OPPO Service Center

Oppo users can take advantage of discounts up to 60% off on motherboards and up to 40% off on screen replacements, restoring their devices to tip-top shape at a fraction of the cost.

Spin to win

Meanwhile, Oppo users can also participate in the BSS Roulette on the MyOPPO App for a chance to win exclusive BSS (SEVENTEEN) merchandise, including limited-edition gift boxes and signed postcards until September 30.

Each user gets one free spin every day, but if you’re feeling lucky, you can use 100 OPPOints to get additional spins and increase your chances of winning.

Among the prizes up for grabs include two (2) BSS (SEVENTEEN) Gift Boxes, 47 Signed BSS (SEVENTEEN) Postcards with nine (9) personally signed by the BSS members.

Lenovo

Lenovo has released a series of products and solutions including the AI PCs ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD, ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 Powered by Snapdragon X Plus, and innovations Lenovo Auto Twist AI PC Proof of Concept and ThinkShield security solutions.

Read on to see the specs:

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 AMD Specification Options

Display

14″ 16:10 WUXGA IPS Low Power Anti-Glare display, 100% sRGB, 400nits 14” 16:10 WUXGA IPS Touch Anti-Glare display, 45% NTSC, 400nits, 3M DBEF5, Eyesafe; 88% STB ratio



Processor: Next Generation AMD Ryzen PRO processors

Memory: Up to 64GB LPDDR5x 7500 MT/s, dual channel

Graphics: AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics

Camera: 5MP + IR camera with webcam privacy shutter

ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 QOY Specifications

Display

16″ 16:10 WQXGA 2.5K IPS display, 100% sRGB, 350nits, AG; 16″ 16:10 WUXGA IPS display, 60Hz, 45% NTSC 300nits, AG; 91.3% STB ratio



Processor: Snapdragon® X Plus X1P-42-100

Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5x 8448 MT/s, dual channel

Graphics: Integrated Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU (up to 3.8 TFLOPs)

Camera: FHD RGB camera with webcam privacy shutter

Yoga and IdeaPad devices

Lenovo also introduced the latest additions to its Lenovo Yoga and Lenovo IdeaPad

portfolios at Lenovo Innovation World 2024, held on September 5 in Berlin, Germany.

The special event likewise centered on the tech company’s devices and software that harness the power of AI.

The new wave includes:

• The all-new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition (15", 9), an Intel® Evo™ Edition laptop powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 2), the product of a multi-year collaboration with Intel.

• The Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 (14”, 9), Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (15”, 10) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (13”, 10), powered by AMD Ryzen™ processors

• The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x (14”, 9) and Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 (14”, 9), powered by Snapdragon® X Plus 8-core processors

• Lenovo Creator Zone, a software suite that allows creators to use natural language to date and generate images locally with the power of AI

OnePlus

This month, OnePlus introduced Nord CE4 Lite 5G that allows users to take their music listening to the next level.

The device boasts long-lasting battery, a dynamic display, and a flagship-quality camera, as well as dual stereo speakers and 300% Ultra Volume Mode.

The OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G comes in the Super Silver and Mega Blue colorways

and is priced at P17,999. This can be purchased from all authorized OnePlus kiosks and OPPO stores nationwide or via Shopee and Lazada.

Customers can also enjoy 0% interest installment via Shopee’s SPay Later and Lazada’s LazPayLater.