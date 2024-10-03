How AI-enabled PCs are shaping industries’ future

Powered by smart artificial intelligence (AI) features, a tech company has ramped up the local market with its pioneering devices, set to change the future of how people live and work in various industries.

Through these “powerful, efficient, and masterfully designed,” Lenovo AI-enabled personal computers (PCs) aim to deliver enhanced functionality, speed, and immersive experiences that transform workflows and creative processes.

“These devices signal the birth of the AI PC, which is set to revolutionize computing by blending client, edge, and cloud technologies,” the company said during the media tech day last September 27.

Powered by Intel’s latest AI accelerator processor called the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), these devices can receive their optimal performance with improved battery life and execute advanced AI features in real time.

“NPU is the latest technology that would cater to process AI applications. This would help the CPU (central processing unit) and GPU (graphics processing unit) for their performance to be more efficient,” Ferdinand Fetros, Lenovo’s manager for product, price, place and promotion, said.

In the words of Fetros, “AI is transforming how people live and work,” and these product offerings will not only boost productivity but also stimulate creativity and foster innovations that can generate new forms of creative content.

Aligned with the company’s theme of “smarter embraces AI in the future of work,” it not only introduce new tech products but also advocate for the use of AI to make life a bit easier for everyone.

“We enable intelligent transformation by delivering smarter technology for all,” it said.

Which AI PC is the right one for you?

Are you looking for a sleek, lightweight, and secure laptop with a built-in AI-assisted processor that boosts productivity without compromising battery life or performance? The ThinkPad E14 Gen 6 could suit you best. Priced at P71,495, it’s ideal for students and working professionals alike.

If your work involves demanding tasks like data analysis, financial modeling, and video conferencing, the ThinkBook 14 Gen 7 is a must-consider option. It’s designed to handle these tasks with ease and is available nationwide, starting at P64,495.

For those needing high-performance computing without sacrificing portability or design, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 5 is Lenovo’s lightest and thinnest mobile workstation yet. Priced at P113,895, it’s perfect for professionals such as architects, engineers, video editors, animators, and graphic designers. Additionally, nurses and clinicians can rely on this device for data entry, mobile carts, and administrative tasks.

The company also offers the powerful ThinkCentre M70s Gen 5 desktop. Priced at P56,695, this small-form PC is ideal for working with large datasets and rendering graphics-intensive applications. Equipped with ThinkShield security solutions, it ensures uncompromised security, top-notch performance, and manageability.

These AI-enabled PCs offer innovative solutions and endless possibilities for industries like healthcare, education, finance, entertainment, architecture, engineering and real estate.

On the other hand, ThinkVision 27 3D monitor, touted as the first 3D monitor to officially launch in the local market, is priced at ₱189,990. Itt is the pioneering device in the Philippines that enables users to do two- and three-dimensional hybrid in real-time without the need for extra hardware or devices.

With its vivid 3D images, the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor can benefit the fields of education/training, content creation/design, collaboration/meetings, and entertainment.

These product innovations not only offer productivity and efficiency through their AI-accelerated features but also lead a global transformation that aims to make AI-powered products a staple in every business and personal digital experience.

“In this new era, we are now exploring infinite possibilities, especially our customers from engineering and design, we are now pushing boundaries for innovation,” Francis Judan, Lenovo’s visuals and accessories business development manager, said.

