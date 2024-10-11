Tech lately: Singaporean tech firm expands audio products in Philippines

A Singaporean tech firm has expanded its lineup of audio products in the Philippines, bringing its latest innovations to the market.

Creative Technology which has been revolutionizing audio gears since 1981, unveiled its newest audio solutions, from wireless earbuds to desktop speakers and soundbars, during its tech showcase and product launch last October 3.

Among the products it launched is the Aurvana Ace series, wireless earbuds powered by micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) drivers that deliver high-quality and lifelike audio.

Creative Technology has partnered with MEMS to enhance audio quality using their advanced solid-state speaker technology in wireless earbuds.

It also introduced the Pebble X series which offers compact desktop speakers for workspaces or home offices and Katana Soundbar series, named after the Japanese sword Katana.

It has introduced Super X-Fi technology across its latest products, including earbuds, headphones, and speakers, to offer an immersive audio experience, making compact devices sound like multi-speaker setups.

With LE Audio, Creative Technology enhances Bluetooth performance with improved sound quality, reducing power consumption, and a new audio-sharing feature ideal for users who need longer battery life and better audio in their wireless devices.

The Smartcomms Kit, on the other hand, is an AI-powered tool designed for remote work or gaming that automatically mutes microphones, detects voices and cancels background noise.

Established in 1981 in Singapore, Creative Technology is recognized for its Sound Blaster sound cards and role in the multimedia revolution, which has attracted a user base of 400 million.