‘Katukayo’: Vico Sotto meets namesake child on campaign trail

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto met a boy who shares his name while campaigning for the 2025 midterm elections.

The city chief shared that he met John Vico on the 31st day of the campaign period for local candidates.

Vico shared a photo of himself carrying John Vico.

“Naisip ko tuloy: paglaki niya, matutuwa kaya siya o maiinis sa magulang niya na pinangalanan siyang Vico,” he wrote on Facebook on Sunday, April 27.

“Mukhang wala na akong choice kundi maging mabuti habang-buhay kasi nakakahiya naman kay katukayo,” Vico added.

The mayor’s post has earned 83,000 likes and reactions, 1,100 shares and over 880 comments.

Vico’s full name is Victor Ma. Regis Nubla Sotto.

His nickname, Vico, has become the subject of playful wordplay among some of his female admirers, who affectionately call him “ViViCo,” a blend of “Vico” and the Filipino term of endearment, “baby ko” or “my baby.”

His nickname also resembles that of his father, Vic Sotto, whose full name is Marvic Castelo Sotto.

Vico is running against businesswoman Sarah Discaya for the Pasig City mayoralty in the May 12 polls, under his “Giting ng Pasig” slate.