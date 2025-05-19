‘Para sa hustisya at reporma’: ML Partylist, Akbayan signal cooperation after 2025 polls

Former senator Leila de Lima is making a comeback in Congress, this time as a representative of the Mamayang Liberal (ML) partylist in the House of Representatives.

ML Partylist was among the 52 winning groups in the 2025 midterm elections, as proclaimed by the Commission on Elections on Monday, May 19. It secured 547,949 votes, placing 14th in the party-list race.

Akbayan Partylist, led by human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, topped the party-list race with more than 2.77 million votes. The group secured three seats, which will be filled by its second and third nominees, Rep. Perci Cendaña and Dadah Kiram Ismula.

The two party-lists signaled a possible team-up in Congress after De Lima shared a photo with Diokno, Cendaña and Ismula.

“We did it! ML Partylist (handshake emoji) Akbayan sa Kongreso!Tuloy ang laban para sa hustisya at reporma!” she wrote with a Philippine flag.

