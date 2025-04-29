Viewers voice disappointment over Miss Universe Philippines 2025 prelims’ production quality

Criticism over the production of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 preliminaries was raised online as the beauty pageant commenced its preliminary phase of the national search on Monday, April 28.

The Miss Universe 2025 preliminaries are the pre-pageant show in which candidates are given the initial chance to show off how well they carry themselves in swimwear and evening gown competitions, as well as in national costumes.

The preliminary phase is crucial, as the candidates’ performances during this stage will help determine who advances to the next round of competition at the May 2 coronation night.

During the preliminaries, Miss Universe Philippines 2025–Muntinlupa Teresita Ssen “Winwyn” Marquez was among the standout candidates, earning attention for her impressive haul of special awards.

RELATED: ‘Hakot award queen’: Winwyn Marquez steals spotlight at MUPH 2025 prelims

Meanwhile, some pageant fans and viewers who watched the pre-pageant show expressed disappointment over its production quality, pointing out several moments they found lacking during the preliminaries.

“1. Umuwi si Khun Anne sa tagal ng show, 2. Si koyang singer, 3. Endorsing ARTE party-list on a prestigious beauty pageant,” a Pinoy wrote, calling it “embarrassing.”

“Khun Anne” refers to Thai executive Anne Jakrajutatip, founder of the JKN Global Group, which owns the Miss Universe franchise.

She reportedly went home before the preliminaries ended.

Another online user shared a clip of singer-songwriter Kane Gabriel‘s performance and claimed he was “off key.”

@itsShowtimeNa pakigong yong kumakanta sa MUPH stage ngayon eme HAHAHA. Dapat kasi kung kukuha ng singer dapat manlang binackground checking muna kung sintunado or hindi 😭😭#MissUniversePhilippines2025#MUPH2025ThePreliminaries https://t.co/bv3a3A4ax3 pic.twitter.com/dORNgcxeNA — Cristian Cofino | #KikoBamHeidiSaSenado  (@cristiancofino_) April 28, 2025

Others voiced displeasure over the pageant’s endorsement of a party-list and the “super delayed” telecast of the event.

The pageant’s telecast was supposed to start at 8 p.m. on Monday but was only streamed nearly 11 p.m.

Another online user criticized the event’s aesthetics, listing their comments alongside cross mark emojis to emphasize their disapproval.

“Ang dumi ng floor, camera angle, inalis sana ‘yung sash. Ang laki. Ang pangit ng kanta. Oooh, margarita, ohhh. Sino ‘tong mga singers? Empire artists? ‘Yung song di match sa design ng LED,” the user wrote.

“Kailan mag-improve ‘tong MUPH?” the user added.

Another X user shared a clip from a Binibining Pilipinas pageant, expressing hope that Miss Universe Philippines organizers would emulate its production quality.

Binibining Pilipinas previously held the Miss Universe franchise in the Philippines until it was transferred to the Miss Universe Philippines Organization in 2019.

“Pa-six year na ng MUPH pero wala talagang improvement, lagi na lang delay ang pa-livestream,” another viewer commented.

“Bulok na bulok prod MUPH Team ha. Kakahiya sa Thailand and Indonesia. Tayo pa naman meron 4 [four] crowns sa MU [Miss Universe] tapos starlet pa din sa prod. Balik niyo na sa BBP [Bb. Pilipinas] ang franchise,” a different Pinoy said.

In 2021, the MUPH organization also earned buzz for its production quality during the preliminaries.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 judges Sam Verzosa, Jonas Gaffud, and Shamcey Supsup were all spotted sitting on monoblock chairs instead of having a table-and-seat setup.

RELATED: Online buzz on Miss Universe Philippines 2021 preliminary rounds’ judges, venue

Empire Philippines has held the Miss Universe Philippines franchise since 2019.

Before that, the Miss Universe Philippines franchise was managed by Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc.

Miss Universe 2013 third runner-up Ariella Arida was named the MUPH national director in February 2025.

Her role was previously held by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup, who is now running independently for a Pasig City councilor position.

The MUPH’s first representative to the Miss Universe pageant was Rabiya Mateo, who finished as a Miss Universe 2020 Top 21 semifinalist.