‘A beautiful start of something new’: Rabiya Mateo celebrates Miss Universe Top 21 finish

“This is like the start, a beautiful start [of] something new,” Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo said in an Instagram live video of Miss Universe Bolivia Lenka Nemer moments after the coronation.

Rabiya, who finished at the top 21 spot of the prestigious, pageant celebrated her Miss Universe stint and said that they are all queens.

“It’s just gonna be one girl who’s gonna be crowned. But I know in my heart – every one of us – we are queens already even without that crown,” the Ilongga beauty queen said.

“And the impact that you’ve made! It’s not every day that we get to represent our countries,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabiya Universe (@rabiyauniverse)



Rabiya also shared that she is happy to represent the country and once again thanked those who supported her

“So this is really a great opportunity for all of the girls. And we are happy to be here. Thank you so much for the support,” the Miss Universe bet said.

Former beauty queens and celebrity earlier threw messages of support for Rabiya for making it to the top 21 and representing the Philippines well.

READ: Messages of support, love pour in for Rabiya Mateo as she ends Miss Universe journey

She competed against more than 70 other beauties in the pageant held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida where Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the 69th Miss Universe.



RELATED: Exuding with confidence: Rabiya Mateo turns heads for lively energy on Miss Universe stage