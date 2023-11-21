‘What could have been’: Pia Wurtzbach turns wishful following 72nd Miss Universe results

What could have been had Michelle Dee made it to the Top 5?

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach expressed this in a video she sent to her followers on her Instagram broadcast channel called Life Updates with Pia. She shared this after the 72nd Miss Universe competition concluded last Sunday, November 19.

Pia admitted she rooted for the winner Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios, who was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe.

Michelle finished as a Top 10 finalist in the competition.

The “Queen of the Universe” author then wondered what could have happened if Michelle had advanced to the Top 5, thus giving her a chance in the question-and-answer portion.

“I also was rooting for the winner actually. I think she’s very deserving. Although…although, I’m still wondering what could have been if Michelle made it into the Top 5 and had the chance to answer a few questions because you know, she’s really good at Q and A,” Pia said.

“And you wonder, you think of what could have been…I’m still trying to absorb things,” she also said.

Local pageant fans also expressed dismay at Michelle not being able to advance to the Top 5 wherein she could have been able to showcase her Q-and-A prowess.

Michelle managed to demonstrate her eloquence, preparation and quick critical thinking skills in mock Q-and-As in “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” last October and in the “Updated with Nelson Canlas” podcast last May.

Pia, meanwhile, also shared that she was confused about who won the fan voting and the other goings-on in this year’s edition of the prestigious pageant.

“Hindi ko alam kung natutukan ko ba tong edition na to or hindi. Pero hindi ko alam kung san part pumasok yung nanalo sa fan vote. Baka alam niyo. At hindi ko rin alam kung san pumasok or kung may guaranteed entry ba yung nananalo yung ‘Voice for a Change’ or ano lang ba yun parang special award,” she said.

In her Instagram broadcast channel, Michelle said that she won the Fan Voting from the official Miss Universe application.

The Makati City model also won gold in the competition’s “Voice for Change” video where she advocated for autism awareness in the Philippines.

In a separate chat via her IG channel, Pia also quipped that she’s waiting for any post-pageant “tea” or gossip.

“I’m still waiting for some inside tea,” she said.

“Pero wala e. Wala talaga hahaha. It’s really quiet. Or maybe, I’m out of the loop of happenings na talaga,” she added.

Pia, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and other beauty queens have cheered for Michelle throughout her bid for the elusive Miss Universe crown.

When she failed to advance to the next round, Michelle continued to receive compliments and applause from Filipinos, including from some beauty queens. They talked about how well she did throughout her pageant journey.

