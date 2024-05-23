Alden Richard’s way of announcing MUPH 2024 delegates’ names inspires memes

Kapuso heartthrob Alden Richard’s way of announcing the names of the delegates of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 during the coronation night on Wednesday garnered reactions from some personalities and inspired meme content on social media.

The Asia’s Multimedia Star reprised his role as a host of the national beauty pageant which was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 22.

He was joined by fellow Kapuso actor Gabbi Garcia, multi-media personality Tim Yap, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel and Emmy award-winning TV personality Jeannie Mai.

Among the highlights of the recently concluded pageant was Alden’s announcement of the delegates who made it to the Top 20 roster.

The actor drew attention to what some called his “angry” or “shouting” way of hosting, while others compared his style with “Kuya Will” or Willie Revillame, a host who is known for his booming voice.

Alden’s announcement style also inspired some accounts to use the moment as meme content.

“‘Saan ba okay mag-team building?'” online user @kblstgn wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

It then used a video of the actor’s announcement as an answer.

“Me,” the user said.

“san ba okay mag team building?” me: pic.twitter.com/dtlncoPGEG — kabulastugan (@kblstgn) May 23, 2024

“Drag Race Philippines” Season 2 contestant Matilduh also wrote:

“Saan tayo pupunta this weekend?”

She used the video of Alden announcing the places of the delegates as the answer.

The FFTM (Follow the Trend Movement) page also created memes out of the actor’s announcement style.

“POV: Best in geography ka,” the page said.

It also used the viral meme of Maja Salvador in the revenge drama “Wallflower” and edited it to reference Alden’s way of announcing.

“QUEZON PROVINCE!!!” the page said with emojis of a megaphone and an angry face.

Alden’s announcement style also caught the attention of some personalities.

Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 semifinalist MJ Lastimosa used a content from the “FTTM” page and wrote her own caption.

“Naririnig ko pa [din]. Eme!” she exclaimed.

Naririnig ko pa den. Eme! pic.twitter.com/YTZf7bmG4g — MJ Lastimosa (@MJ_Lastimosa) May 22, 2024

“Drag Race Philippines” Season 1 contestant Eva Le Queen claimed she had never thought Alden would be having such an “energy” when she met him before that.

“HAHAHAHA! Nakasalubong ko siya sa hallway kanina, hindi ko in-expect manggagaling sa kanya ang isang daang porsyentong enerhiya niyang ganyan,” she commented.

HAHAHAHA! Nakasalubong ko siya sa hallway kanina hindi ko inexpect manggagaling sa kanya ang isang daang porsyentong enerhiya niyang ganyan. https://t.co/OeDLDgj7RG — Ms. Eva (@eva_lequeen) May 22, 2024

“It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda also commented about Alden’s announcement style.

The host quipped that she is scared of Shane in the program segment “EXpecially For You” for how the latter said “Bakit?” to Eric, who threw her a pick-up line in the show.

“Parang ‘pag boyfriend ka niya, tapos natahimik ka. Sasabihin mo, ‘Anong problema?'” Vice said, looking at Jhong Hilario.

“Tapos sasabihin mo, ‘Wala!’ ‘Ano ngaaaaa??? Meron!'”

“Parang si Alden sa MUPH kahapon. BULACAN! CEBU! Galit si Alden kahapon, ‘di ba. QUEZON PROVINCE!” Vice exclaimed.

She then waved at the camera and greeted the actor.

“Hi, Alden!” Vice said.

The pageant saw Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan winning the coveted crown, while the runners-up are Stacey Gabriel of Cainta (first runner-up), Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province (second runner-up and named as Miss Cosmo Philippines), Tarah Valencia of Baguio (third runner-up and named as Miss Supranational Philippines) and Christi McGarry of Taguig (fourth runner-up).

Other winners are Alexie Brooks of Iloilo, who is named Miss Eco International Philippines; and Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga who is named Miss Charm Philippines.