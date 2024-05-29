‘Our productive queen’: Two MUPH 2024 delegates named Miss World Philippines bets

Two delegates who joined the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hopped to the upcoming Miss World Philippines competition days after the MUPH concluded.

Singer-songwriter Dia Remulla Maté and healthcare consultant Patricia Bianca Tapia were two of the official candidates presented by the Miss World Philippines organization on social media on Monday.

Dia represented Cavite in MUPH while Bianca, a Filipino-American, represented the Filipino community of Hawaii in the competition and finished as a Top 20 finalist.

Dia was presented by Miss World Philippines as candidate number 24, while Bianca was presented as candidate number six.

Their entrance to another major beauty pageant comes after the Miss Universe Philippines organization crowned Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan as the country’s representative in the 73rd Miss Universe on May 22.

Pageant fans were quick to notice their jump.

Comments on Dia’s Miss World Philippines picture were the following:

“Grabe, walang pahinga,” an Instagram user wrote with a surprised face emoji.

“That’s our productive queen!!!” another user exclaimed with emojis of raised hands, a fire and a heart.

“Congratulations, @diaxmate. Keep pursuing your dreams. You’ve got my support,” wrote a different user with clapping hand emojis.

Meanwhile, here are the comments on Bianca’s Miss World Philippines picture:

“Omg, laban agad-agad, walang patumpik-tumpik!!!!” an Instagram user exclaimed.

“Go, Miss Hawaii,” another user commented.

“Ang bilis din makalipat from Universe to Miss World,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Dia is a musician who was featured in Spotify RADAR in 2022 together with P-pop artists BINI, BGYO and KAIA.

Spotify RADAR is a program that highlights rising artists.

She is also the girlfriend of singer-songwriter Juan Karlos Labajo.

On the other hand, Bianca is working in the healthcare industry in the United States. She graduated from the University of California, Davis with a bachelor’s degree in human development.

The Miss World pageant is the oldest existing international beauty pageant which is based in London.

Its ethos is “Beauty With a Purpose,” with the contest awarding contestants with the most relevant and important charity projects in their respective countries.

Only one Filipino has bagged the crown in its 73-year history — actress Megan Young in its 2013 edition.

Miss World is among the “Big Four” pageants on the global scene, which also include Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth.