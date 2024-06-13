MUPH trophy payment issue opens talks about compensation for artists

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) is now under fire after the pageant’s trophy artist, Jef Albea, revealed that the MUPH organization did not pay him.

Albea, a costume designer and visual artist was announced as the pageant’s official trophy designer last May 18.

Five of his creations debuted on stage last May 22 with the MUPH showcasing his signature doll-like sculptures in stiff and flowy gowns.

However, in a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday, Albea revealed that the payment for his artworks has not yet been settled.

According to him, the MUPH org has “vanished into thin air”.

“They refused to pay me for the trophies I designed and crafted for the coronation night. All the effort, dedication and passion I put in creating these pieces, ended up ignored and disregarded when payment was due,” Albea wrote.

“I do not need nor will I accept a single centavo from the organization anymore. What I need now is for them to learn that ARTISTS DESERVE RESPECT,” he added.

Albea further explained the effort artists pour in to produce similar work, as he advocated for proper treatment of fellow artists.

“We pour our hearts and souls into our creations. Our ideas don’t just appear from thin air just to work for an xdeal. They are the result of intense thought, deep emotions, and sleepless nights. Not to mention, opportunities missed, money and years spent honing our craft,” the artist said.