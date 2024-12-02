‘Why only now?’: Pinoys question late announcement of Miss Universe 2024 NatCos winner

Questions were raised over the “delayed” announcement of beauty queen Chelsea Manalo‘s victory in the National Costume segment of Miss Universe 2024, which concluded weeks ago.

The 73rd edition of the international beauty pageant held its grand coronation in Mexico last November 16, where the Philippine bet ended her journey as a Top 30 semifinalist.

Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig was crowned Miss Universe 2024.

Meanwhile, Chelsea was later given the title Miss Universe Asia 2024 after the coronation, a new set of titles given by the Miss Universe organization to honor “continental queens” whose duty includes traveling the world to celebrate and represent diversity.

The award is said to be different from the runners-up of the beauty pageant.

On Saturday, November 30, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced that Chelsea won the competitive National Costume segment of the pageant.

“Huge congratulations also [go] to designer Manny Halasan and his team of talented artists and artisans who helped craft the jaw-dropping masterpiece, ‘Hiraya.’ Thank you to all those who voted to help the Philippines win 1st [first] place!” the org said.

A day before that, the Miss Universe organization teased about crowning the next National Costume winner of the 2024 pageant.

“The suspense is killing us! Who will be crowned the winner of the National Costume award? Tune in tomorrow to find out! Based on your votes, who do you think will take the top spot?” it said on Friday, November 29.

It also accompanied its post with the national costume of Victoria.

The National Costume segment was held two days before the coronation of Miss Universe 2024 via fan voting.

The Miss Universe organization said that it is a way for the candidates to share their country’s story, traditions and values with the world through their attires.

“Based on your votes, we’re proud to announce the top 3 National Costumes! Congratulations to our winner @manalochelsea wearing @manny.halasan,” the org said on Saturday, tagging the Instagram of Chelsea and her national costume designer, Manny Halasan.

Chelsea’s elaborate attire was called “Hiraya,” which featured her in a detailed gold-and-blue gown with an intricate headpiece and two fans.

Her costume depicted the religious history of Christianization and Islam in the Philippines, a nod to the Asian country and Mexico’s— the host country’s —”deep devotion to religion.”

It also featured the image of Our Lady of Antipolo, also known as Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, at the back of her gown.

Her National Costume win, while it elated Filipinos, was not amiss of comments by some Pinoys who questioned the announcement’s timing given that the pageant had ended two weeks ago.

“The longest national costume judging in the history! World record! Congratulations, Philippines!” a Facebook user commented.

“Congratulations, pero ask ko lang, is it kinda late to announce? Or why po now [lang], [tapos] na ‘yung pageant?” another user wrote.

Others hoped the announcement would be made during the coronation night itself so the moment would have more impact on the candidates.

“Sana next time, award na lang sa actual event. Para mas masaya. Congrats, Chelsea,” a user commented.

“Ang pangit na ngayon ng Miss Universe, kasi super late na i-announce kung sino panalo sa National Costume. Dapat may moment din [siya] on the night of coronation ng Miss U,” another Pinoy said.

“Deserved. And must have announced it during the coronation night! Why only now? For what purpose?” wondered another user.

Other editions

Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee, Chelsea’s predecessor, also won the National Costume special award with her aviation-inspired attire. It was also through fan voting.

Michelle’s victory was announced by the beauty pageant almost a week after the Miss Universe 2023 concluded.

For Miss Universe 2022, the awarding was made two months later.

Ukraine’s Viktoria Apanasenko won the Best in National Costume award with her “Warrior of Light” ensemble that year.

At that time, the online poll had stretched from February 28 to March 15. The results were also obtained only after a broadcast rewatch.

In Miss Universe 2021, the special award was given during the finals night of the pageant.

It was won by Nigeria’s Maristella Okpala, whose elaborate ensemble was designed by Filipino Kennedy Jhon Gasper.