Philippine Airlines acknowledges Michelle Dee’s Miss Universe national costume

It’s a bird, it’s a plane… It’s the Philippines!

While Michelle Dee did not specifically say her national costume in Miss Universe 2023 was inspired by the flag carrier, it took notice of the ensemble and thanked her for representing the country in the pageant.

The Philippine Airlines on Sunday, November 19 thanked the Pinay after she finished her Miss Universe journey as a Top 10 finalist in its 72nd edition in El Salvador.

“Thank you for representing the Philippines! You made us proud for sharing the heart of Filipinos with the Universe — Michelle Marquez Dee!” its Facebook post said with a sparkles emoji.

The airline also posted the hashtag “#SoarWithPAL.”

The flag carrier also reshared a post from the Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUPH) which posted pictures of Michelle’s national costume during the preliminary competition.

It was created by designer Michael Barassi.

“Taking the National Costume to new heights!” Philippine Airlines said with a flying plane emoji.

“That’s how you take off on the runway! We love seeing you soar, Michelle Marquez Dee!” it added with a clapping hands emoji.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Michelle’s national costume was a tribute to her training as a reservist in the Philippine Air Force, particularly her wings and her captain cap. She currently has the rank of sergeant.

She previously attended sessions of PAF’s Basic Citizen Military Training last year and received a certificate.

Her costume was also a nod to the country’s tourism campaign “Love the Philippines” in which the back of her wings had images of the archipelago’s breathtaking sights.

ALSO READ: Introducing Capt. Michelle Dee! How Philippines’ plane-like Miss Universe nat’l costume came to life | ‘Bongga talaga’: Michelle Dee on buzz about Miss Universe 2023 nat’l costume

While Michelle did not specifically say its design was inspired by Philippine Airlines, the flag carrier nevertheless recognized the ensemble and congratulated her for representing the country in the global beauty pageant.

When Filipinos also first saw it, there were some who commented that her costume reminded them of the airline.

“Voltes V meets PAL,” a Pinoy wrote in response to a post before.

“Parang sponsored by Philippine Airlines,” another Filipino commented with emojis.

“Honestly giving PAL meets VOLTES 5…” commented a different Pinoy.

“Oh, paaak! It’s a bird, it’s a plane talaga. PAL is shaking, ems. Gawing ambassador ‘yan,” another online user quipped.

Apart from bringing the country back to the Miss Universe semifinals after losing it to Celeste Cortesi last year, Michelle also took home a gold medal for her “Voice for Change” video and the “Spirit of Carnival” award from a sponsor in the pageant.

Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua won as Miss Universe 2023, while Anntonia Porsild placed as the first runner-up. Moraya Wilson of Australia, meanwhile, placed as second runner-up.

RELATED: ‘Well deserved’: MJ Lastimosa, Pinoys celebrate Nicaragua’s Miss Universe 2023 win | Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild shares photo embracing Michelle Dee in Miss Universe 2023 coronation