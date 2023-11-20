Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild shares photo embracing Michelle Dee in Miss Universe 2023 coronation

Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Anntonia Porsild reshared a viral picture of her embracing Philippine bet Michelle Dee after the announcement of the winner of the most prestigious beauty pageant on Sunday.

The 72nd Miss Universe held its grand coronation in El Salvador on November 19, where Nicaraguan bet Sheynnis Palacios bested 83 delegates and made history as the first candidate from her country to take home the crown.

Anntonia finished as the first runner-up, while Michelle finished in the Top 10 semifinals.

The Philippine bet also won a gold award for her “Voice for Change” video and earned the “Spirit of Carnival” award presented by pageant sponsor Carnival Cruises.

Michelle said the Philippines also won the Miss Universe fan vote.

Meanwhile, Anntonia also made history for being the first Thai in 35 years to make it to the final round of the beauty pageant.

The Thai beauty on Monday, November 20 reshared a post by a pageant-centered account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform which showed a picture of her embracing Michelle.

“Love and Kindness,” X account @PageantsNEWS wrote on Sunday.

Anntonia quoted it with a heart emoji and used one of Michelle’s hashtags during the latter’s Miss Universe journey.

“#PorDeeUniverse,” the Thai beauty wrote. It translates to “#ForDeeUniverse,” one of Michelle’s hashtags which is a play on her last name that replaces the word “the.”

The same photo was posted by a pageant fan account which said it was taken after the winner announcement of Miss Universe 2023.

“The power of sisterhood,” Instagram account @missuupdates wrote with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MISSUUPDATES (@missuupdates)

Some of the photos can be traced to Nine Entertain, a Thai entertainment outlet, and Matchion Online, a major Thai daily.

A Filipino pageant likewise posted one of the photos and commented that it was a “dramatic” shot.

ang dramatic ng shot nito huhu pic.twitter.com/GTdc8ir5sZ — jc (@bohosiseol) November 19, 2023

Some Pinoys also commented that the two have a “chemistry,” adding that they want a GL or a Girls’ Love series for them.

“The chemistry GL series please #PorDeeUniverse,” a user wrote as a comment to the embracing photo.

“ETO NAMAN, NAGPAPAKILIG,” another Pinoy commented.

“Nanalo na naman po ang kaacclaan [kabaklaan],” wrote a different Pinoy with a heart exclamation emoji.

Anntonia has also been resharing posts featuring her and Michelle during the pageant and outside the stage.

Last November 14, Anntonia shared pictures of her which were taken by “daddy @michellemdee.” The Thai bet also used the “#PorDeeUniverse.”

Day 4 of rehearsals done✅ Also thank you daddy @michellemdee for my photos today 🥰❤️ #PorDeeUniverse pic.twitter.com/X4XtpNki15 — Anntonia Porsild (@AnntoniaPorsild) November 14, 2023

Both of them also shared a picture of each other on the first day of rehearsals, proud of representing Asia in the global beauty pageant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMD (@michelledee)

Both were bested by Sheynnis, who succeeded R’Bonney Gabriel as the new Miss Universe titleholder.

