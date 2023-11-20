Mangaldan councilor goes viral for congratulating Sheynnis Palacios for winning Miss Universe 2023

A councilor from a town in Pangasinan caught attention for dedicating a publication material (pubmat) to Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua who won the highly coveted Miss Universe 2023 title.

The Facebook page of Mangaldan Councilor Aldrin Soriano on Sunday, November 19 uploaded a pubmat congratulating the Nicaraguan bet for beating 83 delegates in the 72nd edition of the prestigious beauty pageant.

“Congratulations, SHEYNNIS PALACIOUS of Nicaragua for winning MISS UNIVERSE 2023! #MissUniverse2023 #MissUniverse,” his page said in a stylized typeface.

Soriano’s post has reached viral status with 62,000 laughing reactions, 10,000 shares and 2,500 comments so far.

Soriano has three other pubmats supporting Philippine bet Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 10.

Michelle also received a gold award for the “Voice for Change” video and was a recipient of the “Spirit of Carnival” award given by pageant sponsor Carnival Cruises. She also said the Philippines won the Miss Universe fan vote.

Soriano dedicated three pubmats to Michelle — one congratulating her for entering the Top 20 and the Top 10 semifinals.

The councilor also cheered for her when she ended her Miss Universe journey, saying that they were still “proud” of her.

While Soriano also posted pubmats for the Philippine bet, it was his congratulatory post to Sheynnis that gained much attention, even making its way to the X (formerly Twitter platform).

“Kahit ano, maibalandra lang [niya mukha niya],” an X user wrote.

“Daming time ni koya,” another X user commented.

The councilor also took the time to respond to some comments on his Facebook page. He posted some of this on his Facebook Stories.

“Konsi, kelan po homecoming ni Miss Universe Nicaragua sa Mangaldan?” a Facebook user wrote.

“[Nako] sana makakuha tayo ng sched [niya]. Sana makabisita [siya] sa Pindang Festival ng Mangaldan sa March 2024. Bisita rin kayo at tikman ang aming masarap na Pindang o Tapa. You are welcome here po, sir,” Soriano responded with emojis of a heart and heart hands.

Another Pinoy wrote with a laughing emoji: “Ay wow, close yarn [‘yan]?”

“Hindi nga eh, pero sana maging close kami one day kasi alam kong mabait din [siyang] kaibigan at indibidwal,” Soriano responded with a heart and heart hands emojis.

The councilor also posted some Pinoys defending him from his Miss Universe pubmats, particularly about Sheynnis.

“Kaka-sad nga, beh. Madaming ‘di nakaka-gets sa gustong iparating ni Councilor. Walang mali sa ginagawa niya and walang mali sa paglagay ng picture niya sa bawat post niya. Sobrang bait ni Konsi, siya number one taga-balita sa Mangaldan, alam naman natin ‘yang lahat, ‘di ba. Malaking tulong [‘yung ginagawa] niya sa Munisipyo natin,” a Facebook user commented.

Sheynnis made history as the first Nicaraguan in Miss Universe history to bring home the crown.

She is a 23-year-old model, television host and mental health advocate who has been joining beauty pageants since she was a teenager.

The Nicaraguan beauty landed in the Top 10 of Teen Universe 2017 and in the Top 40 of Miss World 2017.

Prior to the Miss Universe 2023 semifinals, Sheynnis had already been catching the attention of pageant enthusiasts.

In the preliminaries, she trended on X’s Philippines list for her performances in the swimwear and evening gown round.

