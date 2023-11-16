Nicaragua tops Philippine trends list on X. Here’s why

A country in the same continent as the Miss Universe 2023 host country topped the Philippine trends list on the X (formerly Twitter) platform as the prestigious beauty pageant held its preliminary competition on Thursday (Philippine time).

“Nicaragua” trended as Filipino pageant fans took notice of Miss Universe Nicaragua 2023 Sheynnis Palacios in the preliminary competition of the pageant where she caught attention in the swimsuit and evening gown rounds.

Clips of her performances were talked about online by Filipinos who are known to be fond of pageants.

“MISS NICARAGUA, SA CR KA DIN MAG-FI-FINALS,” Twitter influencer Mark Geronimo quipped in response to a clip of the Miss Universe bet strutting her preliminary gown.

CANNOT get enough of these STUNNING delegates in their evening gowns! 😍#72ndMISSUNIVERSE #MissUniverse2023 pic.twitter.com/XxOzLJLKJT — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 16, 2023

“Pinakamalinis na performance sa prelims. If MMD [Michelle Marquez Dee] doesn’t win, I don’t mind having Nicaragua as the winner. It’s about time na rin for another first-time winner,” another Pinoy commented.

Pinakamalinis na performance sa prelims. If MMD doesn’t win, I don’t mind having Nicaragua as the winner. It’s about time na rin for another first-time winner. https://t.co/0YRo5Kkzkf — Margot Robbie Domingo (@keithdumpit) November 16, 2023

“Ang feeling kong humalimaw this prelims [preliminaries] is Nicaragua. #MissUniverse2023,” commented another Pinoy.

“Nicaragua is the clear frontrunner. Werk the camera, queen! #MissUniverse2023,” wrote a different user.

“Michelle Dee is doing so well. So confident and polished. Nicaragua is definitely a favorite,” content creator Oliver “Otakoyakisoba” commented.

“It looks like it’s an uphill battle for Michelle, this year’s edition being in a Latin country. But she is tenacious. May God bless her journey! At this pt [point], it’s Nicaragua and Thailand @MichelleDee24 #missuniverse #michelledee,” reporter Joseph Morong said.

Sheynnis is not a stranger to beauty pageants, having placed in the Top 10 of the Miss Teen Universe 2017 and in the Top 40 of the Miss World 2021.

She is a model and a television host who has a degree in mass communications.

Other country that trended in the X platform is Nepal, which is being represented by Jane Dipika Garrett.

Meanwhile, Michelle Dee of Makati City is representing the Philippines in the prestigious beauty pageant, where she is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

The grand coronation will be held in El Salvador on November 19 Philippine time.

