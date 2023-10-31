Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 coronation as Michelle Dee competes for crown

The most beautiful day in the universe is just weeks away and true-blue pageant fans can have first dibs on the grand coronation by witnessing the event through different platforms.

The Miss Universe Organization is set to crown the successor of its current titleholder, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel of the United States, next month in El Salvador in Latin America.

Filipino pageant enthusiasts can witness the global coronation event live on November 19, Sunday at 9 a.m. (Philippine time) through the platforms of media giant ABS-CBN.

They can watch on the following channels:

Kapamilya Channel

Metro Channel

A2Z

iWant TFC

A same-day replay will be available at 9:30 p.m. on the following:

Kapamilya Channel via Sunday’s Best

Metro Channel

A2Z

iWantTFC

Metro Channel will also air more replays later in the week, ABS-CBN said.

The 72nd Miss Universe will feature 90 women vying for the most prestigious crown in the beauty pageant scene by participating in various events like personal statements, in-depth interviews, evening gown competitions and swimwear walks, among others.

The pageant will culminate in R’Bonney crowning her successor.

Michelle Marquez Dee of Makati will represent the Philippines in the competition with the hopes of taking home the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

Filipinos can show their support for the 28-year-old beauty by voting for her in the Miss Universe app. They can also vote for her “Voice for Change” advocacy video.

Michelle is an entrepreneur and actress who considers it her lifelong mission to promote autism awareness and acceptance.

She was named the Goodwill Ambassador of the Autism Society of the Philippines in 2020.

The Makati beauty won the Miss World Philippines title in 2019.

