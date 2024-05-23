How Michelle Dee reacted to viral crowning moment of MUPH 2024 Chelsea Manalo

A closed-eye monkey face emoji.

This was how Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee reacted after she crowned Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan as the winner of Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

As the last Miss Universe Philippines titleholder, Michelle has the privilege of crowning her successor, who will represent the country in the next edition of Miss Universe in Mexico this year.

During the crowning, Michelle initially placed the head accessory near Chelsea’s forehead instead of toward the center of her head, where it was more secure.

Michelle then presented the pageant sash to the Bulakenya, posed for a photoshoot and then carefully adjusted the crown further at the back of Chelsea’s head, securing it near the latter’s updo.

Chelsea also had to slightly bend her knees to give Michelle the opportunity to adjust the accessory.

The moment went viral, with Filipinos quick to post witty captions and amusing remarks about the crowning moment.

“I need to balance my problems like how Bulacan balances her crown,” an online user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform commented with a crying emoji.

I need to balance my problems like how Bulacan balances her crown 😭 #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/yJzJxQdCaF — Julia Regalado (@juliaaregalado) May 22, 2024

“Congratulations, Miss Bulacan! Galing mong mag-balance, teh,” another X user commented.

“Me tomorrow at work trying to balance everything after puyatin ng #MissUniversePhilippines2024 org! Congrats, Miss Bulacan Chelsea Manalo! Dazurb,” exclaimed another online user.

Me tomorrow at work trying to balance everything after puyatin ng #MissUniversePhilippines2024 org! Congrats, Miss Bulacan Chelsea Manalo! Dazurb pic.twitter.com/e7YY5SG2jM — Dae Yong (@TurnoEnContra) May 22, 2024

“Judge: Can you give advice to our youth on how to balance things in terms of family, work, love and life,” another X user wrote.

“Ms. Bulacan: Give me the crown. I’ll show it to you, guys,” the online user added.

Judge: Can you give advice to our youth on how to balance things in terms of family, work, love and life. Ms. Bulacan: Give me the crown. I’ll show it to you guys 😀 #MissUniversePhilippines2024 pic.twitter.com/0JZ35DP5fR — Jeff⚜️ (@jgadiel_) May 22, 2024

Michelle was also aware of the moment, posting about it hours after the coronation.

“The crowning moment, though,” she wrote with an eyes-closed monkey face emoji.

The beauty queen also added a picture where she was seen adjusting the crown.

“Ayan,” she wrote with a heart exclamation emoji.

“At least I fixed it,” Michelle added with emojis of a grinning-face-with-sweat and a face-holding-back-tears.

Her posts amused some Pinoys who wrote their reactions on the replies thread.

“Hahaha, I thought it was your first challenge to Chelsea on her first day as MUPH,” a user commented.

“Dami kong tawa talaga. Binigyan mo agad ng unang pagsubok as queen,” another X user wrote.

“Hahahahaha, tawa ako [nang] tawa [kanina] tapos ‘yung concentration mo na baka mahulog,” commented a different Pinoy.

Chelsea bested other 52 candidates and took home the coveted crown in the 2024 edition of Miss Universe Philippines.

She is the first Filipino-African-American to represent the country in Miss Universe.

Chelsea has been modeling since her teenage years and considers youth education — especially among indigenous communities — and body positivity as her advocacies.

She was raised in Meycauayan City, Bulacan and graduated with a tourism degree.

Meanwhile, the runners-up in the MUPH 2024 coronation are Stacey Gabriel of Cainta (first runner-up), Ahtisa Manalo of Quezon Province (second runner-up and named as Miss Cosmo Philippines), Tarah Valencia of Baguio (third runner-up and named as Miss Supranational Philippines) and Christi McGarry of Taguig (fourth runner-up).

Other winners are Alexie Brooks of Iloilo, who was named Miss Eco International Philippines; and Cyrille Payumo of Pampanga who was named Miss Charm Philippines.