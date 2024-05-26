Empowered morena: Michelle Dy bares fave skincare for skin regeneration

Beauty content creator Michelle Dy just revealed her secret to skin regeneration.

The morena beauty, who has 3.2 million subscribers on YouTube and is dubbed among the “OG” beauty vloggers, said that despite her popularity she has dealt with several insecurities behind the cameras. She, however, said that she has moved on from the negativities, learned to embrace her flaws and now feel more confident about herself.

Michelle ensures her skin is healthy with the help of a skincare routine that can be personalized.

Among the favorite beauty products she uses is Dewha’s Signature Marine Pearl Trio. He favorite part is its dual action system that splits one product into two.

The beauty guru personalizes her skin routine by applying the right skin care to the skin area that “needs extra tailored care.”

According to Dewha, its latest skincare line underwent a special fermentation and crystallization process to create Crystal PRO-Biosome™. It is also designed to the challenges of weather changes and skin conditions, day or night.

The signature Marine Pearl Trio line is also packed with the following ingredients:

Probiotics – Fortifies the skin barrier, shields against environmental stressors, and addresses inflammation

Fortifies the skin barrier, shields against environmental stressors, and addresses inflammation Pearl & Marine Extract – Known for brightening, making the skin tone even, imparting a radiant glow, and delivering vital nourishment

for brightening, making the skin tone even, imparting a radiant glow, and delivering vital nourishment Exosomes: boosts tissue rejuvenation and skin healing. It is a popular skincare ingredient being talked about on social media, including TikTok as it is touted to enhance skin health with its rejuvenating properties.

Ambassador, deals

Meanwhile, Dewha, a Singapore-based beauty brand introduced Michelle as its skincare line ambassador.

Apart from launching the signature skincare line and naming Michelle as its ambassador, the beauty brand is also allowing skincare enthusiasts in the Philippines to own its Dewha’s Signature Line Marine Pearl Trio by giving them 18% discount in purchases made though its website from May to June.



The brand said customers can also use the code “dewhasignature” to get P600 off with a minimum spend P1,500 for the first 300 claims.

It added that customers who will purchase the skincare line will receive a complimentary 3-way cloud bucket bag.

Those who will spend P5,000 and above, on the other hand can receive Gold Intense Anti-Aging Daily Serum, which is infused with 99.% pure gold using nanotechnology to deliver nourishment into deep layers of the skin.

Dewha’s skincare and cosmetics are also available on Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop. — Rosette Adel