Why no homecoming parade for Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez? Pageant official explains

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who was Miss Universe Philippines 2021, did not hold a motorcade because of the onslaught of Super Typhoon “Odette” that hit the country after the pageant.

Voltaire Tayag, director of communications of MUP, said this in response to some queries on social media about Beatrice’s homecoming. Tayag posted it on Instagram on December 12.

“A lot of people have been asking why there wasn’t a motorcade for Bea. To put it simply, it was not what Bea and the MUPh Org wanted as it would have felt insensitive to those devastated by Typhoon Odette,” Voltaire said.

“It hit the Philippines [a] few days after the pageant and Bea felt helpless while she was still completing the required hotel quarantine upon her return to Manila,” he added.

Voltaire also recalled that Beatrice flew to her family in Cebu after her mandatory quarantine. Cebu was one of the badly hit provinces by Odette.

“I was proud of her when she placed Top 5. But Bea’s selflessness during that time made me admire her more. She put her family first and those in need ahead of her own personal advancement. That’s the real, authentic Beatrice Luigi Gomez and we love her for that,” he said.

Voltaire then further recalled that Beatrice was only able to get the “spotlight” during the MUP 2022 finals. She was succeeded by Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City.

“It was during MUPh 2022 Finals that Bea was highlighted throughout the show. It was the first time so many Filipinos could see her on stage as live shows were allowed with limitations,” the official said.

“But Bea finally got the spotlight and the thunderous applause from the audience she deserved,” he added.

This statement came after MUP 2023 Michelle Dee held a homecoming motorcade for her supporters while wearing a stunning Mark Bumgarner gown at the SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City.

Michelle finished as a Top 10 finalist in the prestigious pageant.

Odette, meanwhile, was the strongest typhoon to ravage the Philippines in December 2021 with gusts up to 270 km/h and with a maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h.

Citing data from local government agencies, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) reported that more than 10.6 million people were affected across multiple regions. These include the Western Visayas, MIMAROPA, BARMM, Davao and CARAGA.

At that time, MUP announced the postponement of any interviews and homecoming activities for the beauty queen, citing her family got trapped in their home during Odette’s wrath.

The organization also appealed to the public to support the relief efforts of Bea and the SimplyShare Foundation Inc. instead.

