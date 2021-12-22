‘Children suffer the most’: Child rights orgs seek funds for youth affected by ‘Odette’

Child rights organizations highlighted that children are also among those who suffer the most during emergencies.

UNICEF Philippines and Save the Children Philippines issued this message in their calls for donations to help provide for the needs of children in typhoon-stricken communities due to Typhoon “Odette” (international name: Rai).

UNICEF posted its appeal for cash donations on its social media channels.

“Children suffer the most during emergencies. While the threat of COVID-19 continues, #OdettePH puts children at greater risk as the impact of the typhoon affects their rights and wellbeing.​​ Help children and families affected,” it said.

UNICEF also attached a link to its donation form.

Interested individuals are required to fill out their contact information first before making their donations.

The collected funds will go to these life-saving kits and supplies:

UNICEF Tent – P3,000

Family water and hygiene kits – P1,500

COVID-19 protection kits P500

In a separate statement, UNICEF said that it had already distributed relief goods and supplies to district hospitals and Rural Health Units in Dinagat Islands, Siargao, Surigao City and Surigao del Norte on December 21.

These supplies are:

Around 2,000 family hygiene and dignity kits

2,767 packs of water purification tablets

Additional 2,018 bottles (in 100 ml) of household water disinfectants

Two collapsible bulk water storages

50 emergency latrine kits (contain items such as water buckets, soaps, toothpaste and sanitary napkins)

25 tents

UNICEF Philippines Representative Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov said that their teams are working hard to distribute aid for affected families in time for Christmas.

“Our hearts are with the children and their families who were affected by the typhoon. Many children will spend the holidays without a roof over their heads, hungry, cold and in emotional distress. UNICEF is working hard to respond to their urgent needs, together with the government and our partners,” Dendevnorov said.

Save the Children Philippines likewise asked for financial support from the public via Facebook.

This will help provide relief items, including hygiene kits and cooking utensils, to affected children and their families.

In a post on December 20, the child rights group shared the story of an evacuee from Surigao City.

“5-year-old Mizzy, together with her mother and her 3-year-old brother, has been in the evacuation center in Surigao City since December 16 with no sanitation facilities and no supply of food and water,” the group said.

“Like many of their fellow evacuees, nothing has been left of their homes due to the damages caused by Super Typhoon #OdettePH,” it added.

The organization also attached a link and infographics of donation details for interested donors.

Those who wish to donate can choose the amount of money they prefer to send and the bank details where they can course the donations to.

Save the Children Philippines also provided QR Codes for GCash and PayMaya applications for convenience.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), badly-hit regions are:

MIMAROPA

Region 5 (Bicol)

Region 6 (Western Visayas)

Region 7 (Central Visayas)

Region 8 (Eastern Visayas)

Region 10 (Northern Mindanao)

Region 11 (Davao region)

Region 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN)

CARAGA

BARMM

The NDRRMC also reported 368,063 affected families or 1,382,252 individuals in the wake of Odette.