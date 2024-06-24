‘Tribute to Divisoria’: Manila celebrates local designers through ‘Rampa Manila 2’

Manileños and fashion enthusiasts shared on social media the creativity behind Rampa Manila 2, a local fashion show dedicated to highlighting Filipino designers and creatives.

The runway event was held last Wednesday, days ahead of 453rd founding anniversary of Manila.

This year, the fashion show’s theme relies on textile, texture and technique and is heavily influenced by Divisoria fashion.

Divisoria is a commercial marketplace located at the heart of Manila, where Pinoys usually buy goods at either wholesale or bargain price. The district is also known for having numerous fashion boutiques offering gowns, suits or other affordable clothing materials.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, who spearheaded the event, underscored Divisoria’s importance in elevating the Filipino fashion industry.

“Layunin nating itaas ang industriya ng pananamit sa Maynila at iwagayway ang bandera ng kalidad at husay ng industriyang ito,” she stated.

The fashion show, that took place at the Bulwagang Rodriguez in Manila, was staged with the help of the Department of Tourism, the Culture and Arts of Manila and the Manila Public Information Office.

Showcased designers

In line with this year’s theme, the following fashion creators have procured materials and fabrics in Divisoria for their designs to support the local vendors:

Anthony Ramirez

Neric Beltran

Val Taguba

Marc Rancy

Jhobes Estrella

Morissette Magalona

Dhenyze Guevara

Joanna Santos

Content creator Joshua Maghirang said among the highlights of the fashion show is that it is a “tribute to Divisoria” as the designers were able to bring their concept to life with the help of accessible pieces.

Beauty queens on the catwalk

Some pageant title holders graced the stage, wearing works of local creators to further promote Manila-based fashion designers.

Here are the beauty queens present at the show:

Celeste Cortesi, Miss Universe Philippines 2022, Miss Earth Philippines 2018

Ahtisa Manalo, Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Miss Universe Philippines 2021, Miss Universe Top 5 finalist

Miss Manila 2024 contestants

Expanding fashion access

After the successful run of Rampa Manila 2, some content creators and members of the show shared their insights on how important it is to boost the local fashion scene and make it available to the public.

Photographer Jordon Estrada, who posted backstage clips of the event on TikTok, underscored the importance of making similar events more accessible to the public.

“Sana mas maraming ganitong events na makita natin at sana maging mas accessible sa public at hindi lang pang intimate event. Kasi I believe deserve ng lahat ng Pilipino na makita ang talent ng kapwa Pilipino,” he said in the video.

A TikTok user, however, argued that making such events public might make the event “look cheap.”

“Sana wag [make the event public] because it will look cheap. Let it be like Paris Fashion Week. Invitation basis,” one TikTok user left a comment under his video.

Estrada then replied to this in another video, saying art should spark creativity or even revolution.

“If you open this to the public, mas ilalapit mo ang creatives mo doon sa mga tao. Right now in the Philippines, pag may nakitang local designer or local na product tapos mahal yung price tag iisipin nila ‘ay Philippine-made lang, bakit mahal?’” he said.

“Parang maraming nag-iisip na kapag Filipino-made ay inferior. So I’m hoping na kapag na open ito sa public, mare-realize ng mga tao yung amount of work na ginagawa ng creatives natin and yung talent na ibinubuhos nila sa mga gawa nila,” Estrada further explained.

Ahtisa takes spotlight

Meanwhile, the fashion show also garnered attention on social media, as many marveled at Miss Cosmo Philippines’ opening walk at the show wearing Val Taguba’s creation.

“Gold. Ang tanging panlaban sa inflation rate. Pakak!” a TikTok user commented.

“OMG nakakapansing-balahibo!” another commented with a crown and fire emoji.

In another TikTok video, fans of Ahtisa lauded the beauty queen as they believed she stole the show.

“Bakit hindi niya pinull out yung ganitong stint nung Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH)? Ang diyosa niya rito,” a TikTok user said with starstruck and fire emoji.

“Yung timing ng lights, grabe. Ethereal,” another said.