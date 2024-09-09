Mocha Uson to run as councilor in Manila? Here’s what we know.

Controversial vlogger Mocha Uson is likely to run in the city’s 2025 local elections.

ABS-CBN News reported that the Duterte loyalist joined former Manila mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso‘s Aksyon Demokratiko slate for the upcoming midterm elections in the city.

Others who also took oath on Sunday, September 8 under “Yorme’s Choice” were former PBA player Paul “Bong” Alvarez, Domagoso’s son actor Joaquin Domagoso, and former Manila mayor Lito Atienza’s daughter Chi Atienza.

Atienza is being eyed as Domagoso’s vice mayoral candidate as the latter plans a possible comeback in Manila against incumbent Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, his vice mayor when he was mayor from 2019 to 2022.

Uson is said to be running as city councilor for Manila’s District 3.

She previously revealed she voted for Domagoso in the 2019 midterm elections when he ran as Manila mayor.

Meanwhile, Uson has set up a Facebook page for her 2025 campaign and posted a picture with the former mayor doing his signature finger-pointing gesture with the hashtag “#YormesChoice.”

Domagoso was popularly known as “Yorme” when he was still Manila’s mayor, a reference to his usage of street slang like “etneb” for “bente” and “gedli” for “gilid.”

Meanwhile, based on her Facebook posts, Uson has started going around Manila to make her bid known.

She had also attempted to enter Congress through the “Mothers For Change” or MOCHA party-list in the 2022 elections. Uson, who is not a mother, was unsuccessful in her bid to join Congress and represent mothers.

Early reception

Not all are supporters of Uson, however, as her perceived pre-campaign efforts drew flak from some Filipinos online.

“Manileño, kung ito ang iboboto [niyo] para maging konsehala ng lugar [niyo], aba’y ingat dahil ang tax [niyo] ang magpapa-sweldo sa kanya at mapupunta lang sa wala,” an online user commented.

Another Pinoy wrote: “Fake news peddler Mocha Uson.”

A different user commented: “Ano [naman] alam ng Mocha na ‘yan. Isa rin ‘yan sa magaling magpalaganap ng fake news na siraulo na ‘yan.”

Others urged Manileños to consider the aspirants who plan to run in their city.

“Filipinos [deserve] better leaders, quality leaders!” an online user commented in response to reports of Uson’s bid to become a city councilor.

“Philippine capital choose wisely… Choose better leaders,” wrote another Pinoy.

“Vote wisely, plsssss,” a different user wrote.

Uson is a known die-hard supporter of former president Rodrigo Duterte who gained notoriety for spreading misinformation on her social media accounts, especially in the early years of his presidency.

She captured headlines in the past for condemning St. Scholastica students who protested against the burial of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, for sharing a misleading post about former vice president Leni Robredo and opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros, and about former senator Antonio Trillanes’ supposed hidden wealth, among others.

Robredo had urged her to stop her “proliferation of lies” when Uson called the former’s visit to the Taal Volcano eruption victims a fanfare.

Uson likewise committed several geographical errors in her tenure as government official, specifically as deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

She also drew flak when she visited quarantined overseas Filipino workers in Batangas in 2020 despite the ban on mass gatherings due to COVID-19.