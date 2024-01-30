PorDeeReunion: Miss Universe PH exec edits self in Michelle Dee, Anntonia Porsild pic

Miss Universe Philippines’ director of communications Voltaire Tayag joined the “PorDee” craze by posting an edited picture of himself with Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee and Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Anntonia Porsild.

The MUPH executive on Saturday teased pageant fans about the reunion of the two beauty queens who made online waves despite being competitors in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe.

“The PorDee Reunion is almost here,” Voltaire said before with emojis of a sparkling heart and the flags of the Philippines and Thailand.

He included pictures of himself posing with the Pinay and Thai beauties, including a viral image of Michelle embracing Anntonia after the announcement of the Miss Universe 2023 winner.

Voltaire also posed to make it appear authentic, closing his eyes and angling his hand as if he were also part of the embrace.

The edited photo was noticed by some Instagram users, who shared their observations in the comments section.

“The last pic though, I love it, pakiyakap din kami sa PorDee,” a Pinoy wrote.

“PorDee” is a portmanteau of Anntonia and Michelle’s last names.

Both beauty queens trended when pictures of them embracing after the winner announcement of Miss Universe 2023 were posted by entities like Nine Entertain, a Thai entertainment outlet, and Matchion Online, a major Thai daily.

They were bested by Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

The image previously made its way to Pinoys, with some shipping the two beauty queens, especially since both teasingly call each other “mommy” (Anntonia) and “daddy” (Michelle) online.

The two became friends during the global beauty pageant, from the rehearsals to the post-coronation events.

On the first day of the pageant rehearsals, both of them shared a picture of each other, proud of representing Asia in the competition.

According to Michelle, she and Anntonia became close because “they have a lot of things in common,” adding that they have “the same energy” and the “same sense of humor.”

Meanwhile, the “PorDee” reunion happened on Tuesday when Anntonia arrived in the Philippines for a collaboration with fashion magazine MEGA and other engagements. It is also the Thai beauty’s first time to visit Manila.

Fans immediately flocked to the airport to greet that Thai beauty and see Michelle, with some even waving a “marriage certificate.”

Anntonia is set to leave the country on Wednesday but she hopes to try adobo and glimpse one of the country’s beautiful beaches if given a chance.