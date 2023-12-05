Michelle Dee’s ‘nakaka-miss’ social media post intrigues followers

Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee‘s social media post about “missing” someone prompted several reactions from Filipinos.

The beauty queen on Tuesday, December 5 teased her followers by posting the following on her X (formerly Twitter) account: “nakaka-miss naman si ano”

“si anoooooo,” she added in the replies thread a few minutes later with a monkey emoji covering its eyes.

Michelle’s first post has reached 17,000 likes and 4,800 quotes, while her comment in the replies earned 4,700 likes and 379 quotes so far.

nakaka miss naman si ano — MMD (@michellemdee) December 4, 2023

si anoooooo 🙈 — MMD (@michellemdee) December 4, 2023

Her intriguing post immediately triggered fans who reacted to her thought.

“Ms. #MMD, pls. invite #AnntoniaPorsild to visit the Philippines. #PorDee,” an online user commented, referring to Miss Universe 2023 first runner-up Anntonia Porsild.

The user also included the portmanteau of Michelle and Anntonia’s last names.

“Itabi [niyo]. Ako na ‘to,” another user commented.

“Ito ba si ano, MISYELLLLL? #PorDee,” wrote a different user, who shared a TikTok clip of the Thai beauty queen.

“Si ano? Sabihin mo!!!” exclaimed another Pinoy with an eyeroll emoji.

“Kung miss mo na talaga si Ann, no, beh, patunayan mo. mag-book ka ng ticket. Ipakita mo kung sino ka, charing HAHAHAHA #PorDee,” another user quipped, referring to Anntonia.

After the Miss Universe 2023 coronation, pictures of Michelle and Anntonia embracing each other went viral.

Michelle ended her journey as a Top 10 finalist but won special awards, while Anntonia landed as first runner-up. Both were bested by Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, the images of Michelle and Anntonia touched pageant fans who commented that it showed “sisterhood” despite them being competitors in the pageant.

Others, meanwhile, thought that the two have “chemistry,” with some wanting a Girls’ Love (GL) series for them.

Michelle previously shared that her bond with the Thai beauty was built from their common life experiences.

She also talked about her closeness with Anntonia, adding that the latter is “in a very serious long-term relationship.”

“I respect them and I wish them the best. Of course, it’s really just work. It’s really just making sure that our fans are united. But the friendship is real, the friendship is genuine. So it’s hard to put labels on it other than friends, because we are just really close friends at this point,” the Pinay said on December 1.

“You know, what came out of, what started from a war has just been filled with so much love and honestly, since magkasama kami all the time, I do miss her. I miss her energy, I miss doing TikToks with her just having fun, going live. But, you know, I’m sure we will be able to do that again soon,” Michelle added.