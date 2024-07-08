A shade at Dennis Trillo? Jake Ejercito’s topless photo post gains buzz

Actor Jake Ejercito‘s Facebook post earned buzz among social media users who perceived it as a shade at actor Dennis Trillo who made headlines for his supposed comment against ABS-CBN.

The Facebook page of Jake on July 5 posted a topless picture of the actor showing his abs with the caption:

“‘May ABS pa ba?'”

Me:

It also included links to his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

The post has earned 12,000 likes and love reactions and over 700 comments.

The introduction to his Facebook page states that the posts on his page are by administrators “unless stated otherwise.”

The post also made its way to the X (formerly Twitter) platform, where an account sharing ABS-CBN-related updates posted a screengrab of it.

“Palaban naman talaga ang Jake Ejercito!! (raised arms emojis) May ABS pa ba? Meron (face-with-tongue-out emoji),” the account wrote.

“Si Dennis ba?” an online user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Gusto ko ‘yung nilalaro ng mga Kapamilya actors ‘yung tanong ni DT. Hahhahaha, ilabas na rin mga pa abs ng mga babae,” another user wrote, tagging Kathryn Bernardo, Kim Chiu and BINI member Sheena Catacutan.

“This collective dogshow slash shade of ABS-CBN artists towards that Dennis Trillo’s comment….” a different user commented.

While Jake’s Facebook page did not mention any names, some thought that it was a shade at Dennis, who went viral in the last week for his supposed controversial comments against ABS-CBN, where he started his showbiz career.

On July 1, Dennis’ TikTok account left comments such as “May ABS pa ba?”

Some accounts claimed the actor replied to a TikTok user who allegedly asked why his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado, was not in GMA’s new station ID.

Another online user claimed Dennis additionally responded to a TikTok user who assumed he would get mobbed by Kapamilya fans.

“Wala akong pake,” his account said.

Artist management agency Aguila Entertainment said that Dennis’ TikTok account was “hacked.”

Talent manager Becky Aguila, who leads the agency, also said the actor is “very humble and respectful and known to be a man of few words.”

“He is not the type who would release comments that are insensitive to others, most [especially] to his former colleagues in ABS-CBN where he was first launched via Star Circle,” she wrote on Facebook before.

Dennis, while being a household name on rival network GMA, started his showbiz career under ABS-CBN, which lost its broadcasting franchise in 2020.

He was part of Star Circle’s Batch 10 along with Bea Alonzo, Alfred Vargas, Nadine Samonte and TJ Trinidad. They were launched in 2001.

He transferred to GMA after doing “Pangako Sa’yo” and “Sa Dulo ng Walang Hanggan.”