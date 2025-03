‘Dentist Trillo’: Dennis, Jennylyn’s lip-sync video brings laughter

Actor Dennis Trillo and his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado, sparked laughter among online users with their lip-sync video shared on TikTok.

Dennis was lip-synching to the song “Dilemma” by Nelly and Kelly Rowland while his wife’s mouth was wide open during a dental procedure.

“POV: TikToker ang dentist mo,” Dennis wrote in his post.

The video amused TikTok users who commented pun about Dennis’ name.

“Dentist Trillo,” a TikTok user joked.

“HAHAHAHAAHAHAHA waiting sa bawi ni Jennylyn,” another added.

“Doc said: Magpapalinis po ba kayo o maglalaro na lang?” a TikTok user also commented.

The TikTok video has so far garnered 1.9 million views and over 193,700 likes.

— Janelle Liong