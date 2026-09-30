Jennylyn Mercado carries on with business amid buzz over Patrick Garcia interview

For Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado, life goes on.

The actress posted about Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski’s upcoming appearance on her TikTok account amid the ongoing buzz surrounding her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Garcia, and their child support issue.

Jennylyn shared that the beauty queen will appear on her TikTok account for a live-selling event featuring the actress’ beauty brand, DLN Skin.

“Abangan sa TikTok ko today at 5 p.m. mga bessies! Live with our Miss Universe PH 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 30.

Bea is an endorser of Jennylyn’s brand.

Actor Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn’s husband, also posted about the beauty queen’s upcoming appearance on the actress’ TikTok account.

“Uy, may live selling pala today with Miss Universe!!!!” he wrote.

Some praised Dennis for supporting Jennylyn amid the ongoing buzz.

“Go, go, go! Sugod na tayo sa TikTok! Let’s support this family,” a Facebook user commented.

“The Good Husband and a Good Father,” another user wrote.

“Sana maraming katulad mo po, Lods Dennis,” a different Pinoy wrote.

Earlier that day, Dennis wrote a cryptic post that many interpreted as a reference to actor Patrick’s viral interview, in which Patrick talked about his breakup with Jennylyn as well as his intention to support their son.

“Hindi ako pabor sa bashing, pero salamat at naalala mo si Jazz dahil sa pag-bash sa anak mo. O, spread LOVE, not Hate,” he said.

Patrick’s interview

In an interview released with showbiz personality Ogie Diaz released on Tuesday, September 29, Patrick said he spoke up about the issue after his daughter, Michelle Garcia, became the subject of online bashing related to the child support controversy.

He and Jennylyn began dating in 2007. In January 2008, they announced that Jennylyn was pregnant with their child, Alex Jazz.

They separated a month later, while Jennylyn was pregnant. She later spoke publicly about their breakup, saying she did not receive emotional and financial support from Patrick during her pregnancy and that she instead experienced stress.

At the time, the actress also said she was hurt by questions about the paternity of her then-unborn child.

Patrick, for his part, said he reached out to the actress but was rejected.

“I was never there for Jen during her pregnancy, not because I didn’t want to be there, but because she didn’t want me to be there,” he said.

Aguila Entertainment, the agency representing Jennylyn, said the actress will no longer speak about the issue “out of respect for the privacy and peace of mind of both her family and Patrick’s.”

“Jennylyn asks the public to stop the hate and refrain from bashing Patrick’s family, especially his daughter, Michelle,” the agency said on September 30.

Jennylyn has been married to Dennis since 2021, while Patrick has been married to Nikka Martinez since 2015.

Dennis has since been a father figure to Jazz, who is now 18 years old.