Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski secured a spot in the Top 5 of the 75th Miss Universe competition, keeping her bid for the Philippines’ fifth crown alive.

During the final question-and-answer round, Bea was asked: “What does the world need most from its leaders right now?”

Drawing from her decade-long experience volunteering with sea turtles, she called on world leaders to listen to nature and learn from the creatures’ instinct to help one another.

“I wish that our world leaders would listen to nature and realize that we have much to learn. I volunteered with sea turtles for the past 10 years, and while we’ve often heard of crab mentality or tearing one another down, turtle mentality is the opposite,” she said.

Bea explained that the strongest sea turtle hatchlings actually stay behind in the nest to help their weaker brothers and sisters out and into the sea.

“I wish that our world leaders would embrace the same mentality and realize that when one rises, we all rise,” she added.

Bea earlier made it to the Top 12, where she was asked how she would convince younger generations that the Miss Universe pageant remains relevant after 75 years.

In her response, she emphasized the importance of honoring the women who came before while using their wisdom to build a better future. She also highlighted her commitment to working with the United Nations to advocate for climate-displaced communities and vulnerable voices around the world.

Her answer drew applause from one of the judges and praise from Filipino pageant fans, who celebrated her performance on social media.

The Filipina candidate also showcased a Filipino-inspired creation during the evening gown competition, wearing a design by Anthony Ramirez inspired by the country’s moniker, the “Pearl of the Orient.”