‘Na-try mo din bang magnakaw?’: Dennis Trillo teases Mon Confiado over politician role

Veteran actor Mon Confiado responded to a remark from fellow actor Dennis Trillo about using method acting for his role as a politician.

On Tuesday, November 10, Mon shared a photo of himself wearing a white, short-sleeved Barong Tagalog while seated inside a vehicle.

“As Governor,” he captioned the Instagram post, adding clapperboard emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mon Confiado (@monconfiado)

The post caught the attention of Dennis, who commented, “Kuya! Na-try mo din bang magnakaw para sa role mo na ‘yan? #method.”

He added a peace sign emoji to his comment.

Dennis’ remark appeared to poke fun at politicians accused of stealing public funds, jokingly asking whether Mon had to do the same to prepare for the role.

“Hahahaha! Napakahirap gampanan nito!” Mon replied, adding clapperboard, folded hands and a grinning-squinting-face emojis.

Dennis also shared the exchange on Threads, where it drew amused reactions.

View on Threads



“Hahahhahaha! Ayup!!! Naibuga ko kape ko!” a Threads user commented, adding a laughing emoji.

“Ito ‘yung role ni sir Mon Confiado na hindi niya kayang gawin ang method acting nang isang daang porsyento. Hahaha,” another Threads user wrote, adding a peace sign emoji.

“HAHAHAHA nako!! Baka marami magalit dito, Dennis,” a different Threads user wrote, accompanied laughing emojis.

Dennis’ joke appeared to play on Mon’s dedication to method acting, an approach in which the veteran actor immerses himself in a character’s physical, mental and emotional experiences to portray the role convincingly.

Last October, Mon went viral for spending a month living as a fisherman in preparation for a movie role. He previously shared that he lived with actual fishermen and adapted to their daily routines to better understand the character he was portraying.

RELATED: ‘True legend’: Mon Confiado hailed for month-long immersion as fisherman

Dennis’ joke also touched on public frustration over corruption allegations involving politicians, particularly following the flood control scandal that came to light last year, in which some officials were accused of pocketing funds intended for infrastructure projects.