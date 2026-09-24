Dennis Trillo sparks buzz with ‘AI’ remark while filming new action series

Kapuso “Drama King” Dennis Trillo drew attention for a social media post showing him filming for his upcoming action series.

The actor on Monday, September 21 uploaded a video showing him filming for “Hari ng Tondo,” his latest television series, which he will headline alongside Ruru Madrid.

“Hindi pa USO ang AI sa Tundo!!! Music: ‘Freedom’ by SHERNAN,” Dennis wrote in a Facebook post, referring to artificial intelligence.

The actor’s caption became a topic of discussion among Filipinos in the comments section, with some interpreting it as a dig at allegations of AI use in “Sigabo,” an action-drama series on rival network ABS-CBN starring Coco Martin.

“Hindi pa USO ang AI sa Tundo.’ Parang may pinapatamaan sa Tundo. CCM Film Productions #CocoMartinSiagbo,” a Facebook user wrote, referring to Coco’s production company.

“Wala namang masama sa caption? Sadyang big deal ba sa ABS-CBN itong post? Which is totoo naman ang sinabi ni Dennis,” another Facebook user commented. The actor “liked” the comment.

“MAS MAGANDA ‘TO KESA DOON SA FEELING FPJ NA PARE-PAREHAS ANG STORYA AT CAST. AABUTIN PA [NG] 10 TAON, MAGKAPERA LANG, HAHA,” another Pinoy wrote. Dennis also liked the comment.

“Sigabo” previously faced allegations of generative AI use after some Filipinos speculated that some of its scenes were created using the technology.

Others, however, said the series was “better” than using “ugly CGI” effects.

READ: ‘Cringe’ or acceptable? Alleged AI scenes in Coco Martin’s ‘Sigabo’ spark online debate

Meanwhile, “Hari ng Tondo” is said to follow individuals shaped by the beauty and violence of Tondo, a large and populous district in Manila known for its dense urban communities.

The Kapuso series will also star Ryza Cenon, Ysabel Ortega, Victor Neri and Nonie Buencamino, with the special participation of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.