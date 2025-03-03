‘Get one and pass’: Banana Queen Joyang shares fruits at rom-com premiere

Content creator-actress Joyang, also known as “Banana Queen” online, handed out real bananas during the premiere screening of the romantic-comedy film “Everything About My Wife.”

The online personality shared a clip of herself handing out a bunch of bananas to her seatmates before the movie began in the cinema

“Ipapamigay po natin ang saging! Para hindi po magutom ‘yung manonood ng panonood ng ‘Everything About My Wife,'” she said in a TikTok video, giving the viewers a glimpse of the bundle.

“Okay, get one and pass!” Joyang exclaimed as she passed the fruits.

When her seatmate, actor Chico Alicayao, confirmed if they would pass the bundle, she responded with a “yes.”

He also thanked Joyang for the offering.

“Saging po, get one and pass!” the influencer exclaimed as the bundle went farther into the seats.

When it reached actor Dennis Trillo, one of the movie’s leads, she explained, “Para po ‘di tayo magutom!”

Her video then showed another perspective in which the bundle made its way to actress Jennylyn Mercado, another of the movie’s leads.

Dennis was later seen taking a bite of the banana and giving a thumbs-up gesture.

Joyang was also spotted biting her fruit.

“NAMIGAY AKO NG SAGING SA SINEHAN,” she wrote on TikTok with a laughing emoji.

“@Dennis at @Jen Mercado, pumitas at kumain, hahaha,” the influencer added, referring to her co-actors.

Joyang’s gimmick amused her followers, who expressed their reaction in the comments.

“HAHAHAHA, For the potassium tayo. Haylabet,” chef and food content creator Camille Colmenares commented with a laughing emoji.

“Korekkk,” Joyce responded.

“Laro, HAHAHAHA, cuteee,” another TikTok user wrote.

“Kain din sila e, HAHA,” exclaimed a different user.

“Ang layo na ng nararating ng mga saging mo, Ate Joya,” another online user commented.

Joyang, also known as Joyce Glorioso, rose to internet fame when she started posting videos of her dancing in the kitchen with her signature deadpan expression.

Social media users took notice of a bunch of bananas hanging in their ceiling and from then on, she began to strategically place the fruits in her videos.

The influencer embraced the persona and called herself the “Banana Queen,” using the fruit as an inspiration for her photoshoots and content.

Joyang has since appeared in the Kapuso series “Lolong” and “Pulang Araw,” as well as the anthology series “Wish Ko Lang.”

She plays a cafe employee in “Everything About My Wife,” her latest showbiz project.

The rom-com is the comeback movie of the Kapuso power couple Dennis and Jennylyn (also known as DenJen) which features a fictional married couple (Dom and Imogen) who keep bickering after getting hitched.

It also stars Kapamilya actor Sam Milby, whose character Miguel hatches a plan with Dom (Dennis) to seduce Imogen (Jennylyn) away from him.

GMA said the film explores the complexities of marriage and romantic relationships, highlighting how love can endure not only through life’s challenges, but also through the small, often overlooked moments.