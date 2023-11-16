‘Banana Queen’: Joyang TV pokes fun at Miss Universe 2023 prelims with gown photo

Content creator Joyce Glorioso, also known as “Joyang TV,” poked fun at the ongoing Miss Universe 2023 preliminary competition by sharing a picture of herself on social media.

The internet personality on Thursday, November 16 posted an image of her wearing a strapless blue short gown with a slit on the X (formerly Twitter) platform with the following caption:

“Leaked photo of MMD getting ready sa backstage for prelims (preliminaries) ng Miss Universe HAHAHAHAHA”

Joyang accompanied it with emojis of a laughing face and sparkles.

She also posted the following hashtags: “#MissUniverse2023,” “#MichelleDee,” “#MMD,” “#WalkWin,” “#BananaQueen” and “#Bananafam”

Both Joyang and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee have short hair and slim figures.

Meanwhile, MMD is the initials of the Philippine bet who is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown against more than 80 delegates.

The grand coronation will happen in El Salvador on November 19 Philippine time.

