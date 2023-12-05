Meet ‘MMD-warma’: Drag queen Shewarma transforms into Michelle Dee in evening gown

“MMD in drag.”

Shewarma Rise, a “Drag Den” season 1 finalist, was spotted wearing a replica of Michelle Dee‘s iconic evening gown during a drag show.

Her black drag costume had intricate detailing and styling that resembled the gown Michelle wore during the semi-final round of the recently concluded Miss Universe competition.

Shewarma uploaded photos of herself transformed as the Makati City beauty queen on her social media accounts.

During her performance, Shewarma also used a backdrop with a dramatic waterfall effect, thus depicting the Miss Universe stage in El Salvador.

On her X account, Shewarma also juxtaposed a screenshot of Michelle’s pose during the prestigious pageant and a snapshot of herself during her drag performance.

The young drag queen also called Michelle as her “sis.”

“Hi sis,” she posted with a snake emoji.

Pura Luka Vega, Jiggly Caliente, Minty Fresh, and other local drag queens later showered her with compliments on Instagram.

Odasha Flop or Odasha, also a “Drag Den” season 1 cast member, uploaded a video showing a mock question-and-answer to Shewarma as “Miss MM-dewarma.”

“Anong mas masakit, ang pagkatalo mo sa Miss Universe o ang pagkatalo mo sa Drag Den Philippines?” she asked her.

Shewarma joked around on her reply.

“Actually, both,” she said while laughing at the end.

Viñas DeLuxe and other Filipinos expressed amusement at this behind-the-scenes video.

Several Filipinos also praised Shewarma for her Michelle Dee look and Miss Universe-like performance.

“Talaga namang napakaganda ateeeee!” an Instagram user said.

“Grabeeeee siya. Plinano nya lahat,” another Instagram user commented.

Michelle finished the 72nd edition of the annual pageant as a Top 10 finalist.

During the coronation night, her intricately designed black gown earned praise on social media. Viewers expressed love for it because of its elegant and distinctive appeal.

Designed by Mark Bumgarner, the ensemble was a tribute to tattoo living legend Apo Whang-Od, whom Michelle described as “a true icon” and “a symbol of bravery, beauty and inclusivity.”

Earlier, Michelle’s winning national costume was also replicated by a candidate for Miss Gay Kamuning 2023.

The queer candidate donned similar wings and hat as Michelle’s Philippine Air Force-inspired getup.

Meanwhile, the winner of this year’s Miss Universe is Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios.