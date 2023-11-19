How Pinoys reacted after Michelle Dee ended Miss Universe 2023 journey without crown

Philippine bet Michelle Dee‘s Top 10 finish at the Miss Universe 2023 sent local social media abuzz after she failed to make it to the Top 5 of the competition.

The Makati beauty made Filipinos hopeful when she made the country land on the beauty pageant’s semifinal placement after losing its 12-year streak to Celeste Cortesi in the previous edition.

Michelle also won gold for the pageant’s “Voice for Change” challenge where the delegates featured the causes close to their heart through videos.

She ended her Miss Universe journey when she was not called in the Top 5 announcement.

This expectedly produced several reactions from Pinoys, including fellow beauty queens.

Miss Universe 2014 semifinalist MJ Lastimosa remained positive and said that a Top 10 placement is still a placement.

“Top 10 is top 10!!!!!!! Mabuhay ka, MMD!!!!! What a roller coaster of excitement and all the emotions in between YOU MADE US PROUD!!!! Filipinas pa rin thru and thru!!!!! #MabuhayAngPilipinas #MissUniverse2023,” she wrote in the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 2nd runner-up Angelique Manto was initially flabbergasted at the results but nevertheless cheered for her batchmate in the MUPH.

“THERE’S GOTTA BE A PLOT TWIST AT THIS POINT. PLEASE. #MissUniverse2023,” she initially posted when the Philippines was not included in the Top 5 announcement.

Minutes later, Angelique described Michelle in a series of superlatives.

“Michelle Marquez Dee will go down in history as one of the most creative, fiercest and best reps [representatives] our country has ever had. You are our winner through and through. @michellemdee @theMUPH #MissUniverse2023,” she wrote.

Others claimed Michelle was “dropped” because they “knew” how she would supposedly fare in the Question and Answer portion.

“#MichelleDee had one of the most exceptional and distinctive advocacies among the pageant contestants. They were aware of her exceptional ability to deliver outstanding responses so they dropped her, byeeeee #MissUniverse2023,” a Pinoy commented.

“Takot sila [kay] #MichelleDee kasi nanglalamon sa Q&A kaya niligwak. #MissUniverso2023,” another user claimed with a laughing emoji.

“Kaya siguro hindi pinasok si Michelle Dee sa top 5 kasi alam nilang lalamunin ni Michelle ‘yung mic. Kayang kaya ni MMD ‘yung mga tanong nila eh. #MichelleDee,” a different Pinoy said.

In her Instagram Broadcast Channel, Michelle thanked fellow Filipinos for supporting her journey.

“Love and kindness over everything!” she wrote to her followers.

“Mahal ko kayo. Thank you so much for raising our flag with me,” the Makati bet added with a Philippine flag emoji.

Despite her loss, Michelle was able to bring the Philippines to the Miss Universe placement anew with her Top 10 finish.

Meanwhile, Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua won the Miss Universe 2023 crown.

