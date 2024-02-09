How celebs are taking Kathryn Bernardo’s EDSA billboard domination in Guadalupe

“Ginawa mong Instagram ang Guadalupe.”

This was the comment of actress Chie Filomeno and other personalities who saw Kathryn Bernardo‘s side-by-side billboards in EDSA Guadalupe.

The 27-year-old actress was tagged by local clothing brand Bench on its Instagram post on Wednesday, where it proudly showed five of her billboards in one of the prime billboard spots in the metro.

“Guess who’s taking over the EDSA scene! Check out the EDSA Guadalupe transformation with @bernardokath’s newest and trending BENCH billboards,” the brand said on February 7, tagging the actress’ account.

The billboards featured Kathryn wearing different pieces of clothing from the brand, striking different poses.

The biggest one showed the actress wearing a denim jacket and jeans, subtly revealing a hint of cleavage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BENCH/ lifestyle + clothing (@benchtm)

Kathryn also dedicated a post to the brand, where she stated that she has been a “proud Bench girl since 2011.”

“It was actually one of the very first brands that trusted me… 13 years later, still grateful to be part of this family,” she wrote with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

“Thank you for being with me on my journey @bcbench & @migspastor! Ilysm [I love you so much],” the actress added, tagging Bench founder Ben Chan and Bench in-house architect Miguel Pastor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Bernardo 🐘 (@bernardokath)

Kathryn’s friends from showbiz and other personalities flooded the comments section of her Instagram posts, sharing their reactions to her EDSA billboard domination.

“Ginawa mong Instagram ang Guadalupe. Nag-post ka ng carousel, Kath Kaaaath!!” Chie exclaimed with emojis of clapping hands and a face-holding-back-tears.

“Ikaw lang talaga, anak @bernardokath. Huwag lang mag-traffic dyan sa kakatingin ng pics mo,” veteran actress Amy Austria wrote with heart and laughing emojis.

“Loooooveeeee,” actress Camille Prats wrote with emojis of hearts and heart-eyed faces.

“GANYAN ANG STRONGER 2024,” vlogger Melissa Enriquez commented with heart-eyed emojis.

“OMFG, YES,” Miss Universe Philippines 2023 2nd runner-up Angelique Manto wrote with fire emojis.

Actress-singer Alyssa Muhlach commented on the post with similar emojis.

“HELLOOO,” actress Sarah Lahbati also said with emojis of fire and a heart-eyed face.

“Sheeeesh,” Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 semifinalist MJ Lastimosa commented with an eyes emoji.

“DALAGAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @bernardokath,” actress-comedienne Kakai Bautista wrote with fire emojis.

The EDSA Guadalupe billboards claim the spotlight as some of the most widely observed in the metro.

Positioned on the northbound side of the major thoroughfare, they remain visible to both road travelers and commuters at the MRT Guadalupe Station, offering unobstructed views of the displays.

The billboard spaces stand above the Pasig River, making the views unobscured by any other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Kathryn is one of the most bankable actresses of the Kapamilya network who used to be hailed by the media as “Teen Queen.” She has since evolved as a “Box Office Queen” with her array of successful movie and television hits.