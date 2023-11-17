Queens for a queen: Beauty queens shower Michelle Dee’s Instagram posts with love

Some Pinay beauty queens showered the Instagram posts of Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee with supportive comments as she competes for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown in El Salvador.

Almost all of the Philippine bet’s IG posts relating to her activities in the Miss Universe 2023 have at least one comment from a fellow beauty queen.

In Michelle’s closed door interview post, Miss Grand Philippines 2021 Samantha Panlilio wrote in the comments: “LET’S GO BARBIE (heart-eyed and fire emojis)”

Michelle’s video post featuring a closer look at her preliminary gown was also showered with supportive comments.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach commented a GIF of a character eyeing something with the words “YES.”

“YES, BABE!!!!!!! FLAWLESS!!!!” Samantha also wrote.

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 2nd runner-up Angelique Manto likewise commented a series of snake emojis.

Another post where Michelle was tagged by Vogue Philippines was also filled with messages of love from beauty queens.

Miss World 2013 Megan Young left a comment of fire emojis in the post.

“What a statement!” Miss Supranational 2023 1st runner-up Pauline Amelinckx wrote with a heart emoji.

“The execution,” Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray commented with clapping emojis.

Pia also wrote raised hands emojis as well.

“Beautiful,” Miss Universe 1994 Top 6 Charlene Gonzales-Muhlach commented with emojis of a heart, clapping hands and raised hands.

Another picture of Michelle in her emerald gown was likewise commented on by Catriona, Pia and Pauline.

“Such a solid prelims performance! Alam na thisssss,” Catriona commented with emojis of sparkles and Philippine flags.

Pia, meanwhile, commented with a GIF of a madly cheering child.

Michelle is competing against more than 80 delegates in the 72nd edition of Miss Universe, where she hopes to bring the Philippines’ fifth crown from the prestigious beauty pageant.

The grand coronation will be held in El Salvador on November 19 (Philippine time).

