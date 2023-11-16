‘Bagay’: Pinoys stunned by Michelle Dee’s emerald green gown, red swimsuit

Philippines’ Michelle Dee earned praise for her hair and walk in the swimsuit and evening gown portions of the 72nd Miss Universe competition.

Several Filipinos are tuning in to Michelle’s performance at the preliminary competition of the prestigious pageant. It was held in El Salvador on Thursday (Philippine time).

Michelle donned a stunning red swimsuit and a glittery body-hugging green gown for the swimsuit and evening gown portions, respectively. She also wore a slicked-back hairstyle while strutting these outfits onstage.

Videos of her performance were uploaded on Miss Universe Philippines’ Facebook account.

The keyword “Michelle Dee” was a hot topic on the local internet on social media following her performances.

Some Filipinos complimented Michelle for her slick back short hair when she donned her swimwear.

They also expressed that the red swimsuit suited the beauty queen’s overall look for this round.

“Michelle Dee breaking boundaries with that slicked-back short hair…PLUS THE RED SWIMSUIT! Oh, she knows what she’s doing,” an X user said.

“Bagay na bagay sa kanya ang red swimsuit,” an X user commented.

“Grabe ka, Michelle Dee. Iba ang pagka short hair mo gandaaaa,” another X user said.

Michelle’s evening outfit, meanwhile, was designed by renowned local designer Mark Bumgarner.

Some Filipinos expressed how much they loved it.

“The emerald green is definitely a standout color,” a Filipino said on X.

“Sabi na green e, just like her mom’s gown color when she won MI. Looking forward to the wavy hairstyle during finals. It really suits her,” another X user reacted.

Other X users, however, felt it was “underwhelming.”

“Medyo underwhelming tignan yung gown niya on the stage. Hindi siya nag standout for me pero okay yung design ng gown. It’s just not a standout for me. Pero laban pa rin MMD!!! I know you will bring your A-Game sa Finals Night!” an X user said.

Some viewers focused on her pasarela or pageant walk, saying it has “improved” since her viral snake walk at the MUP early this year.

While she no longer did the snake-like pattern in her walk, Michelle still made her signature “snake” pose with a fierce look on camera.

“Malinis ung performance. Nag improve yung snake walk, di na pilit like nung MUPH. Good job, MMD!” an X user reacted.

“THAT WALK! THAT POSE! OMG! MICHELLE DEE! I LOVE IT!” another X user said.

“Just MMD and her iconic ‘snake walk.’ Nakakakilabot, makamandag, at nanunuklaw sa sobrang ganda!” another X account said.

Michelle is up against over 80 candidates vying for the elusive Miss Universe crown.

The national costume show, which is the next part of the competition, will be held on Friday, November 17.

