‘Eternally grateful’: Angelique Manto goes sentimental over Miss Universe PH 2023 cheers

“I hope I have inspired you the way you’ve inspired me.”

Angelique Manto, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 2nd runner-up, expressed this message to her fans and followers, a day after the coronation night held on Saturday, May 13.

Angelique has been a favorite among pageant fans on social media since the start of her journey at the national pageant last February.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Angelique reflected on her fans’ cheers to her at the Mall of Asia Arena during the coronation night.

She recalled that back then, these cheers were for the athletes whom she used to report at the same venue.

“It’s crazy how I only ever used to hear the screams of support for the athletes I reported for at the very same arena, now echoing back at me are the same voices rallying for my pursuit towards my dreams,” Angelique said.

“You don’t know how full my heart has and is still feeling — I am eternally grateful,” she added.

Angelique is remembered for her popular “ibalik ang korona” remarks to the crowd as the University of Santo Tomas (UST) courtside reporter during the UAAP 2017 Cheerdance Competition.

The Pampanga candidate, however, failed to snag the elusive crown.

Makati’s representative Michelle Dee won the MUPH 2023 title, succeeding Celeste Cortesi who won last year.

Christine Opiaza of Zambales, meanwhile, finished as the first runner-up in the competition.

Bohol’s Pauline Amelinckx and Baguio’s Krishnah Gravidez won Miss Supranational Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines, respectively.

‘Left my heart out’

In the same post, Angelique recalled that she gave “her heart” to every challenge of the months-long contest.

“I left my heart out on that stage, Universe. I took every stride as if it was my last, I embraced every misstep that came along with it, I allowed fate to course through with its plan; free from tears, I wholeheartedly accepted when I only made it to the first cut. It was a feat on its own,” the UST alumna said.

“But the universe had other plans — it gave me one more shot. And I took it, badly. And when I finally had the chance, I spoke what my heart wanted me to say,” Angelique said.

To end her message, the aspiring Miss Universe expressed hopes that her story will also serve as an inspiration to other people who have shared the same struggles as her.

“As I’ve said last night, I am not only my own story — I am a collection of stories of people who have experienced my struggles and even those who have helped build me to become the woman that I am,” Angelique said.

“I hope I have inspired you the way you’ve inspired me. Here’s to my next endeavor, next pursuit, and I can only hope to be with you still,” she concluded.

The keyword “Angelique” reached the trending topics on Twitter Philippines during the finals.

Her fans expressed their frustrations at the event after Angelique did not make it to the initial Top 10 despite doing well at the preliminaries.

Citing “technical issues,” the organizers made last-minute adjustments to the rules while on air.

The hosts later brought back all Top 18 candidates onstage, including Angelique, to participate in the semi-finals round before the Top Five question and answer portion. She was later named among the Top 5 candidates.

