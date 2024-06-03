Support pour in for Krishnah Gravidez after Miss Charm pageant withdrawal

Beauty queens threw support for Miss Charm Philippines bet Krishnah Gravidez who was the second contestant to withdraw from the Miss Charm pageant

The beauty queen from Baguio informed the public that she has decided to pull out of the Vietnam-based pageant but gave no particular reason.

She expressed gratitude to all the individuals who have supported her in her journey, adding that she was “truly grateful for the experiences and friendships” she has gained.

“To the pageant fans, Team Strawberries, my Vietnamese supporters, and my core team, who watched my journey and waited, I thank you for holding on,” Krishnah wrote on Instagram on June 2.

“After much consideration and reflection, I regret to inform you that I have decided to withdraw from the Miss Charm International competition,” she added.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible opportunities that Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines have afforded me. It has been an honor to be part of such prestigious competitions, and I am truly grateful for the experiences and friendships I have gained along the way,” Krishnah said.

“I want to thank Mama J especially, who has been one of the best mentors and gave his valuable support for the decisions I needed to make,” the beauty queen continued. “J” could refer to Miss Universe Philippines President Jonas Gaffud.

“Thank you once again for the incredible journey with Miss Universe Philippines and Miss Charm Philippines. I will always cherish the memories and lessons learned during my time of reign. As I embark on this new chapter of my life, I hope to have your continued support in all my future endeavors. To God be the Glory,” Krishnah concluded with a folded hands emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krishnah Gravidez (@krishnahgravidez)

The comments section of her post was filled with supportive messages from fellow beauty queens.

“Always proud of you, our queen!! See you soon,” Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee commented with a heart emoji.

“Proud of you and all your effort and dedication to your journey. We’re all behind you in whatever is next for you,” Miss Supranational 2023 first runner-up Pauline Amelinckx wrote.

“We wish you all the best! The future holds good things for you,” Miss Universe Philippines 2024 second runner-up and Miss Cosmo Philippines 2024 Ahtisa Manalo commented.

“Supporting you still with the next chapter,” Miss Universe Philippines 2023 second runner-up Angelique Manto said.

“Bigger, brighter things ahead. You are more than worthy of life’s best. So much love,” Reina Hispanoamericana 2021 3rd runner-up Emmanuelle Vera wrote.

“We’re here for you sis, love you,” Miss Supranational Philippines 2024 Alethea Ambrosio commented.

“We hope to see you on another stage soon!” Miss International 2022 Top 15 finalist Hannah Arnold said.

“Supporting you in every path your future holds, Krishnah. Sending lots of love and bigbig hugs, queen,” Miss Charm Thailand 2024 Arabella Gregory commented.

Apart from Krishnah, Lulu Zaharani of Indonesia also withdrew from the Miss Charm pageant. She was supposed to represent the country in Miss Charm 2024.

Krishnah was named Miss Charm Philippines 2023 after finishing in the Top 3 of Miss Universe Philippines 2023, which Michelle won.

Krishah was replaced by Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Top 10 finalist Cyrille Payumo, who was named Miss Charm Philippines 2025.

Miss Charm 2024 will be the second edition of the international pageant based in Vietnam.

It was established in 2019 as an international beauty pageant that promotes both the value of tradition and the importance of progress.

Vietnam also uses it as a platform to encourage the tourism industry in its homeland.

Luma Russo of Brazil is the current titleholder as Miss Charm 2023.