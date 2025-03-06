Community cat in Makati dies after getting attacked by Chinese national

Trigger Warning: Content features image and descriptions of animal cruelty

A non-profit organization is seeking help to find a Chinese national who was spotted attacking a community cat in Ayala Triangle Gardens (ATG) which resulted in the animal’s death.

CARA Welfare Philippines on Thursday, March 6, raised awareness about a 32-year-old man named “Shan Jiang” who was caught in a CCTV footage kicking “Ken,” a community cat in the area.

The org said that Ken “was simply resting” in a walkway when the man kicked the feline despite being “unprovoked.”

CARA added that the attack “tragically led” to the community cat’s death.

“When confronted and brought to the barangay, the man was arrogant and refused to provide his address. He told us to write to the Chinese Embassy. Because of this, he remains free to roam the streets, to roam the gardens,” the org said.

“We seek your help to know the man’s identity and whereabouts in order to proceed with the filing of a case against him,” CARA added.

It said that the move was “not just an attack on one cat” but a “blatant violation” of Republic Act 8495 or the Animal Welfare Act.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact ATG Cats immediately,” CARA said.

“Please help ATG Cats to bring the man caught in the CCTV footage to justice,” it added.

The org said a “substantial monetary reward” will be given for confirmed information leading to the perpetrator’s location.

It also included stills of the CCTV which showed the man kicking the community cat, as well as a picture of his Chinese passport.

The org pointed out that animal cruelty is a crime punishable by law.

“Acts of cruelty, abuse, and killing of animals are punishable by fines and imprisonment. This brutal act must not go unpunished. Violence against animals is unacceptable, and those who commit such acts pose a danger to both animals and society,” it said.

“We refuse to let this innocent life be forgotten. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED. Help us hold the perpetrator accountable and ensure that no other community animal suffers the same fate,” CARA added.

The Animal Welfare Act states that it is unlawful for any person to “torture any animal.”

It also states that an individual who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment, or neglect shall be jailed and/or penalized.

If the animal dies from the act, the perpetrator will be imprisoned for one year and six months to two years and/or fined for at least P100,000.

CARA previously helmed the community cat care program in Ayala Malls Makati for 15 years, including the ATG.

The org said the mall management ended its memorandum of agreement with them last December.

ATG Cats, a volunteer-driven network, is among those looking after the community cats in the gardens.

ALSO READ: Pet cat shot with arrow in Mandaluyong City sparks alarm over rising animal cruelty