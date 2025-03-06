‘Til we meet again’: One of pilots of wrecked PAF fighter jet set to marry in March

First Lieutenant April John Dadulla, one of the pilots of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) fighter jet that crashed near Mount Kalatungan, was supposed to get married to a fellow pilot this month.

The airman was one of the pilots of the FA-50PH fighter jet that crashed in Bukidnon province after it was declared missing on the night of Tuesday, March 4.

The other pilot was Major Jude Salang-oy.

Both of them lost their lives during the crash, with their remains found inside the aircraft which was discovered to be “totally wrecked.”

Reports said the fighter jet lost contact with the rest of the flight involved in its mission “several minutes before they reached the target area of operations” past midnight on Tuesday.

The jet was part of a flight providing air support for ground troops engaged in an operation in Bukidnon.

PAF Spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said that the pilots were both “well-trained” members of the Air Force, adding that they operate PAF’s “most prime fighter jets.”

She added that “all indications point to it being a crash,” although a thorough investigation is ongoing.

Castillo also said there were “no abnormal indications before they lost contact” with the rest of the flight.

The fighter jet was supposed to return to the Benito Ebuen Air Base in Mactan, Cebu.

Meanwhile, reports of Dadulla’s scheduled wedding with his fiancee appeared online amid the developments of the case.

A Reddit user said the airman was slated to marry First Lieutenant Alyssa Coleen Columbino of the Air Force on March 15.

Columbino on Wednesday, March 5, also paid tribute to Dadulla, whom she called “love.”

“I am so proud of you, my love. You will always be in my heart. I love you and til we meet again, love,” she wrote on Facebook, sharing some of their images as a couple.

A catering service also posted a Facebook Reel mourning Dadulla’s demise.

“Although the celebration will no longer take place, your legacy of courage and commitment remains an inspiration to us all. Rest in peace, Sir April John Dadulla,” the JN Macalinao’s Catering Services said, possibly referencing the nuptial.

Facebook user Nica Cariño-Ortega also called Dadulla a “valued client” whom she “assisted in planning their wedding and finalizing every detail.”

“Our hearts are heavy with the news of the untimely passing of my valued client, Sir AJ Dadulla, who lost his life in an aircraft crash during tactical operations,” she wrote on Wednesday.

“His unwavering commitment to duty and his eagerness for his upcoming marriage on March 15, 2025, were evident to all who knew him,” Cariño-Ortega added.

“To Ma’am Alyssa Coleen Columbino and Sir AJ’s Family, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Salute to you, 1st Lt. APRIL JOHN DADULLA, your courage and commitment will never be forgotten,” she continued.

Cariño-Ortega also posted what would have been their wedding invitation, which was inspired by a magazine cover.

The couple was supposed to get married at Our Lady of Manaoag Church in Pangasinan on March 15, with a reception at Gia’s Farm Events Place.

She also shared that Dadulla and Columbino had a prenup shoot wearing their uniforms at the Mapanuepe Lake in Zambales last January.

Cariño-Ortega last met the couple on February 10 to “finalize” all the details of the wedding.